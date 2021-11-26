Robeson County Board of Elections to meet Dec. 6

LUMBERTON — Thirty two people were arrested by various law enforcement agencies recently during Operation Carving Crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests took place Monday and Tuesday as local, state and federal agencies assisted in the operation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lumberton, Fairmont and Rowland police departments assisted with the investigation.

“The investigation included the arrest of street level and major drug distributors throughout Robeson County. The investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips, marijuana, firearms and U.S. Currency,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The following individuals were arrested and charged at the earlier this week:

· Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton for conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton for two counts of possession with to manufacture/sell/ deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin and possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Controlled Substance, two counts maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a Controlled Substance and conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana

· Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton for two counts of possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IIcontrolled substance, possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin and possession with to manufacture/ sell/deliver a controlled substance, two counts maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana

· Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton for trafficking opium/heroin, conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/ sell/deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession/distribution precursor chemical methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton for possession with to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic cocaine

· Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton for felony possession cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

· Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

· Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

· Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton for possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

· Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton for

possession with to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell/delivery cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

· Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs for trafficking opium/heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont for trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton for trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Michael Locklear, 51, of Lumberton for possession with to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland for possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and school attendance violation

· Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton for two counts of possession with to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

· Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon for two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon

· Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs for trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse

· Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton for possession with to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton for possession with to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance

· Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls for possession with to manufacture/ sell/deliver a controlled substance

· Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont for two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

· Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex for possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

· Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont for possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

· Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs for felony possession of cocaine

· Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton for simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance

· Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs for possession of firearm by a convicted felon

· Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, for two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a domestic violence order

· Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs for federal indictment

· Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs for federal indictment

· Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs for federal indictment

· Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton for federal indictment

The following individuals are wanted by law enforcement agencies:

· Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton for felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Scheduled VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon

· Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke for two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke for two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Heather Nicole Maynor, 30, of Pembroke for two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver a Scheduled II

controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon

· Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Scheduled II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell/deliver a Scheduled II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland for conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine

· Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton for possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

· Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton for possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine

· Braxton Lee Taylor for two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia

“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County. Families have been victims of breaking and enterings, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating more than 60 deaths, which doesn’t include overdoses in jurisdictions of local law enforcement agencies, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies are committed to the fight against the selling of narcotics. Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drugs dealers setting up narcotic distribution locations in their communities,” Sheriff Wilkins said in a prepared statement.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of wanted individuals can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.