Fairmont to hold special meeting Tuesday

November 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here will hold a special meeting Tuesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

The meeting was called for by Mayor Pro Tempore J.J. McCree. The purpose of the meeting is to allow Commissioner Charles Kemp to issue his resignation effective Dec. 21 and to make a nomination to fill the vacant commissioner seat. Kemp will become mayor at that date.

For more information, call Fairmont Town Hall at 910-628-9766.