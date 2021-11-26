Billboard erected to help solve missing persons cases

November 26, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Woman seeks answers on 5th anniversary of husband’s disappearance

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Pamela Hammonds stands Friday on N.C. 711 by the photo of her missing husband Billy Gene Hammonds posted recently on a billboard. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hammonds is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Pamela Hammonds stands Friday on N.C. 711 by the photo of her missing husband Billy Gene Hammonds posted recently on a billboard. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hammonds is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

<p>Pamela Hammonds stands Friday on N.C. 711 by the photo of her missing husband Billy Gene Hammonds posted recently on a billboard. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hammonds is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.</p>

Pamela Hammonds stands Friday on N.C. 711 by the photo of her missing husband Billy Gene Hammonds posted recently on a billboard. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hammonds is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The sight of a billboard on N.C. 711 brought a woman to tears Friday afternoon as the search for her husband continues.

Friday marked the fifth year anniversary of Billy Gene Hammonds’ disappearance. He was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2016. Billy Gene went to visit his mother on Pinwheel Circle in Lumberton. He said he’d be back in 30 minutes but Pamela Hammonds never saw her husband again.

Billy Gene’s sister didn’t report him missing until Dec. 9, 2016, 13 days after he was seen last.

Pamela was out of state and was notified on Dec. 13 of her husband’s disappearance by his sister. On Dec. 13, 2016, police searched for Billy Gene on Snake Road in Lumberton, Pamela previously told The Robesonian. Investigators found a bloody shoe, but could not link it to Billy Gene.

She has taken to social media for help in finding he husband. A billboard bearing his image and name now stands on N.C. 711 near Lowe Road in Lumberton as a reminder of her pain and efforts to help solve the case.

“It’s took so long just to get to this point,” said Selena Castillejos, Pamela’s sister. “She’s fought so hard to have this done.”

The sisters shared tears Friday as they saw the billboard for the first time.

Pamela hopes that anyone with information about Hammonds’ case will step forward.

“I’m hoping that’s what it’s gonna do,” she said. “Maybe someone will speak up.”

Pamela thanked the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons for help in posting Hammonds’ photo.

Castillejos said her sister has fought hard to help find her husband and to secure a billboard.

“She’s just never forgot him, you know?” Castillejos said. “She just wanted him acknowledged … It feels good to see him up there.”

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Damien McLean told The Robesonian in May that Hammonds’ case was “very active.” Investigators have continued searched for answers beyond state lines.

Billy Gene is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.

The billboard also contains a photo of Delwin Locklear and Jessica Lowery. Locklear “disappeared from a wooded area behind his residence in Maxton” in July of 2004, according to the CUE Center.

Lowery has been missing since December 20, 2005. She was last spotted walking on Beam Road after leaving her Lumberton home about 3 a.m., according to the CUE Center.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hammonds, Locklear or Lowery is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Related Articles