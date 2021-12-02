LRCOG to unveil broadband demand study results Tuesday

Richardson Related Articles

PEMBROKE —The Lumber River Council of Governments will be presenting elected officials and the general public with results from a broadband demand study conducted on its five-county region Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The LRCOG in conjunction with its members, Robeson, Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, and Scotland counties, and the municipalities therein, have been working on the study which is aimed at improving broadband availability within each of the five counties.

The project’s technical consultant, Jeff Brooks, with Educational, Community, and Corporate (ECC) Technologies Technologies, LLC, will present the results at the LRCOG headquarters located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke.

David Richardson, executive director of the LRCOG, stated that, “this session will provide an excellent opportunity for elected officials and the general public to learn about the status of broadband within the region and opportunities to improve that access.”

LRCOG has been working with EEC Technologies to assess existing infrastructure and opportunities for broadband expansion within the region. The study was able to reach the point of seeking public input through a Broadband Availability and Adoption Toolset.

The responses to the BATT will help regional leaders identify and address current gaps in availability, speed/performance, reliability and affordability, according to LRCOG. The survey will also help policymakers and county leaders better understand where gaps exist and therefore provide them with opportunities to consider additional funding mechanisms.

The LRCOG and its member governments have been seeking the public’s input since June 2021. The goal was to have responses from 5% of the households within each county. The final BAAT response data shows 92.90% of the needed response from Robeson County, 106.96% from Scotland County, 46.14% from Richmond County, $48.76% from Hoke County and 94.28% from Bladen County.

“We know that many areas in the region do not have adequate access to high-speed internet; however, there is no reliable information on the location or speed of available broadband service,” a release from LRCOG reads in part.

The study is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.