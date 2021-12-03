Parade brings Christmas to Pembroke

Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams University of North Carolina at Pembroke Braves were present during the Pembroke Twilight Parade held on Thursday.

University of North Carolina at Pembroke Braves were present during the Pembroke Twilight Parade held on Thursday.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were also represented during Tuesday’s parade.</p>

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were also represented during Tuesday’s parade.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>Several floats, dignitaries, bands, and dance groups and queens attended Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade. Last year’s parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.</p>

Several floats, dignitaries, bands, and dance groups and queens attended Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade. Last year’s parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>Pembroke town officials took to the street in some unique rides during the Twilight Christmas Parade held on Tuesday.</p>

Pembroke town officials took to the street in some unique rides during the Twilight Christmas Parade held on Tuesday.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>The Purnell Swett High School JROT was a welcomed addition to Tuesday’s Twilight Christmas Parade held in Pembroke.</p>

The Purnell Swett High School JROT was a welcomed addition to Tuesday’s Twilight Christmas Parade held in Pembroke.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>The Twilight Christmas Parade held Tuesday also included some local royalty.</p>

The Twilight Christmas Parade held Tuesday also included some local royalty.

<p>Courtesy photo | Nathaniel Williams</p> <p>Santa helpers accompanied him on a float during the Pembroke Christmas Parade held Tuesday. The parade was followed by a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.</p>

Santa helpers accompanied him on a float during the Pembroke Christmas Parade held Tuesday. The parade was followed by a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

Robeson County commissioners wave to the crowd Thursday during Pembroke’s Christmas parade.