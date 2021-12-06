Commissioners nix Dollar General development on N.C. 41

Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ Clerk Tammy Freeman, left, administers the oath Monday to Robert Conner, Robeson County’s tax administrator. Commissioners renewed on Nov. 1 his contract, which spans three years. Conner was named tax administrator in 2019.
LUMBERTON — On Monday, Robeson County commissioners denied the establishment of a Dollar General on N.C. 41.
Commissioner Tom Taylor denied a request by Rhetson Companies that would rezone an area from Residential Agricultural District to Neighborhood Commercial District and allow for the placement of a Dollar General at N.C. 41 North and Old Allenton Road. The motion to deny the request received a second from Faline Dial. The proposed Dollar General would offer items like fresh produce, milk and meat items.
Taylor told The Robesonian after the meeting that concerns related to traffic flow and school bus travel through the area contributed to his decision. Littlefield Middle School is located near the proposed site.
“It was just gonna make things tough out there,” Taylor said. “A lot of people don’t want it.”
The fact that there was a Dollar General nearby, economic effects and future implications of rezoning of the property also were large contributing factors, according to Rob Davis, Robeson County’s attorney.
During the Nov. 15 commissioners meeting, Taylor made a motion to table the idea after a public hearing in which four residents of the community spoke against the construction. Some cited concerns related to future criminal activity, while one man spoke of concerns for business at a store across the street from the proposed store site.
Representatives from the company and its project scope left the meeting after the decision was made.
Commissioners also named Commissioner Wixie Stephens board chair and Commissioner Tom Taylor vice chair of the commissioner board. Stephens replaces Commissioner Faline Dial and Taylor replaces Commissioner Pauline Campbell who served previously. Each year, the board names its chair and vice chair.
Dial described her service as board chair as “an honor and a privilege.”
“Congratulations to our vice chair, Mr. Tom Taylor, I’m looking forward to serving with you. We know it’s going to be a difficult task following behind our past Vice Chairman Commissioner Campbell and our past Chairman Commissioner Dial because both of them did an awesome job leading us in the right direction,” Stephens said.
“Thank each of you with all my heart because the best is still yet to come for Robeson County,” Stephens added.
“I’ll do my best to do the best job for our county, thank you,” Taylor said.
Commissioners also approved changes from the county personnel board’s recommendations presented by Angela Jones, Human Resources director for Robeson County.
The former tobacco use policy allowed county employees to smoke in county vehicles as long as there were no passengers with them. The approved change included prohibiting smoking in “any county-owned vehicle” or buildings, Jones said.
Jones also said employees who worked on holidays were previously compensated time and a half for time worked. The county is having difficulty with staffing during the holidays. The approved change means compensating employees “monetarily as opposed to compensating them for time.”
“We are having a difficult time getting people to work, getting people hired and we’re also asking that the current policy for compensation of overtime as opposed to getting the compensation of time, we are asking that you consider that the employees will be paid based on the needs of the department director or manager with discretion and conversation with the county manager,” Jones said.
Each department head must meet with the manager to discuss concerns and needs, she said.
Commissioner David Edge also asked for more enforcement in bringing homes in the county up to “community standards.”
Edge spoke of enforcing codes upon properties of which taxes were owed. He spoke of buildings being foreclosed upon and sold so that they could be renovated and add to beautification of communities.
“I would like to move forward as fast as we can,” Edge said.
Robeson Community Development Director Dixon Ivey Jr. said he would speak to the county manager and get started on it.
Edge also asked Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue to look into someone who could focus on the properties. Blue said she would “look into it.”
Ivey told commissioners and Blue he also would need additional staffing and that he would like to speak to her later about that topic. Ivey also gave updates on some properties Edge asked him to look into.
He said the owner of a property on Norment Road, which the county paid Greenstate Landscaping to clean up, should be billed for services. The home has six to seven years of back taxes. Ivey said foreclosure was an option.
Robeson County Tax Administrator Robert Conner also was sworn in during the meeting. Commissioners renewed on Nov. 1 his contract, which spans three years. Conner was named tax administrator in 2019.
Also approved by commissioners Monday was:
— A resolution supporting the passage of North Carolina’s Heartbeat Bill, or House Bill 31 titled “an act to prohibit, unless there is a medical emergency, an abortion from being performed after the unborn child is determined to have a detectable human heartbeat”
— Renewing bonds for Finance, Register of Deeds, Sheriff, Social Services and Tax departments
— Resolutions to accept a $3,000 bid plus the cost of advertising for three parcels of land in Fairmont, and a $4,000 bid plus the cost of advertising for land on Pansey Drive near Maxton
— A resolution of support for The Atlantic Telephone Corporation’s Broadband Project in Robeson County
— Appointing Bobbie McNeil to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board, and calling in at a later date nominations for members to serve on the Nursing Home and Adult Care advisory boards
Commissioners also wished Robeson County residents a Merry Christmas.
Commissioners also urged residents to reach out to others who are sick, grieving or have sustained losses of family members, to help brighten their holidays.
The next Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting will take place Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
