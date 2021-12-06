Pembroke receives glowing audit, swears in 2 council members

Related Articles
PEMBROKE — John Masters could find no errors in the financial decisions made by the town of Pembroke’s staff and council during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“I think you’ve done every thing in a prudent manner,” Masters said after delivering a glowing audit on the town’s finances Monday at the regular council meeting. “If past behavior is any indication of future behavior I’m confident that you’ll carry that on.”
The assets and deferred outflows of resources of the Town of Pembroke exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources at the close of the fiscal year by $20,390,368 (net position), according to the audit, which was submitted to the Local Government Commission by the Dec. 1 deadline.
The government’s total net position increased by $225,361 during the year, which is primarily attributed to grant income and positive operating results, according to the report.
As of the close of the current fiscal year, the Town’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $2,385,157. At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned portion of fund balance for the general fund was $1,864,212 or 52.44% of total general fund expenditures for the fiscal year.
One negative of the previous fiscal year was the water/sewer seeing an operating fund drop by more than $400,000.
The town’s finance officer attributed the loss to the effects of COVID-19.
“The University of North Carolina at Pembroke consumes a lot water and use a lot of wastewater treatment capacity and we think that’s one reason why revenues were down and why that operating loss occurred,”
UNCP switched to online only learning for several months due to the pandemic causing students to leave campus and work from home.
A total of 96% of property taxes were collected, up 1% from the previous year’s rate, Masters said.
Councilman Channing Jones credited the staff and decisions of the board for the town’s glowing audit.
“Over the past eight years, wat we’ve seen is a minimization of debt to the town, an increases in revenue on the waters of tenfold. We’re managing our expenditures specifically our revenue while our town grows,” Jones said.
All of this is done without raising “one red cent” in taxes, Jones added.
“This town, this council, this administration is growing in the right way,” Jones said.
Swearing in
Also Monday, council members Jones and Theresa Locklear were both sworn into another four-years or the Pembroke Town Council. Both were unopposed during the municipal election.
“Serving on this Town Council, I’ve made some friends — I’ve made some enemies too, you can’t please everybody —but at the end of the day, I feel that we do what’s best for the town,” Locklear said.
Locklear thanked the town’s staff who she said was not thanked enough for the work that is accomplished.
“We’ve been together collected for almost eight years and I can tell you that it means so much to be able to serve on a council that we don’t have strive. We’re all working for a common goal which is to benefit the town,” Jones said.
Jones thanked his family for their patience and support of him serving the town.
Wastewater bid
The council approved a resolution to tentatively award the contract to renovate the town’s wastewater treatment plant to Sandford Contractors. Town Manager said the tentative award “is not definitive” but needed to prevent the town from undergoing another bidding processes as it awaits to discuss funding sources with the N.C. Department of Environment Quality.
Sanford Contractors was the second to lowest bid at $2.3 million for the project. The lowest bid came from MB Kahn, based in Columbia, South Carolina, but the company withdrew, Thomas said.
The town’s wastewater treatment plant was constructed about 25 years ago. Since that time the facility has been functioning without any substantial upgrades or improvements. The project includes replacing replacement of multiple components of the plant’s infrastructure an Asset and Inventory Assessment study conducted deemed in poor condition.
Ordinance amendments
In other business, the council approved the amendment to Article 11 of the of the Unified Development Ordinance “Table of Area, Yard Height and Lot Coverage Requirements.”
The request was a town-initiated amendment deleting the requirement of 20-foot side yard for any lot that borders a residentially zoned lot.
According to the town’s Planning Department staff, there is a decreasing number of residentially zoned lots fronting Third Street and most of the zoning changes have primarily been to C-3 Commercial Districts. Planning staff noted that the side yard requirement will “continue to present an obstacle to development” within the town.
The council also set a public hearing date to review, discuss, and consider a recommendation to amend Article 17, Section 17-3 of the UDO, which includes the Minimum Parking Requirements. The hearing is set for the Jan. 3 meeting.
Check presentation
Rep. Charles Graham presented a check on behalf of the General Assembly reflecting the $600,000 the state budget awarded to the town’s Fire Department for a new ladder truck.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.