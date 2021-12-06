Pembroke receives glowing audit, swears in 2 council members

LUMBERTON — Nine people filed Monday for candidacy in upcoming local elections.

Rescheduled municipal elections for St. Pauls and Lumberton are March 8. General elections are on Nov. 8.

Lumberton City Council

Three candidates filed Monday for seats on the Lumberton City Council including two incumbents. The seats of Precinct 2, held by Melissa Robinson; Precinct 3, John Carroll; Precinct 5 John Cantey and Precinct 8, Owen Thomas are up for grabs this election.

Owen Thomas has filed for reelection of his Precinct 8 seat on the council.

Thomas has served in a number of roles including as a real estate agent, insurance agent and the president of Robeson Road Runners and Robeson County Humane Society.

“I want to thank the citizens of Lumberton Precinct 8 for allowing me to represent you for the past four years. Together we have had times of celebration and times of distress. I strive to serve by being responsive, accessible, dependable, transparent, showing love for our Lumberton community, and belief in a bright future,” Thomas said in a statement.

“I humbly ask that you allow me to continue to represent you by supporting me in the upcoming election. My top priorities will continue to be job creation, infrastructure, flood resiliency, safety, community recreation, affordable housing, downtown revitalization and the best quality of life for all,” he added.

Also filing for reelection to the city council is John Carroll. Carroll was elected after a Jan. 20, 2019 election and appointed to the seat left vacant by Burnis Wilkins upon his election as sheriff.

Carroll is on the ElectriCities board for the city and is a safety officer for the Robeson County Community Emergency Response Team.

“First, I would like to thank the great people of Precinct 3 for allowing me to serve as their representative for the past two and a half years. I have lived in Lumberton for more than 60 years. I have more than 40 years in emergency services experience. I am a long standing member of The Pentecostals of Lumberton. Lumberton has made great strides in the recovery efforts of two major hurricanes and now we continue to work through an unprecedented pandemic,” Carroll said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

“I have done my very best to be attentive and responsive to every single need that has been brought to my attention. We have worked diligently to keep our community as safe as possible. We have also addressed issues to keep our community nice and attractive. We are currently involved in promoting economic development, infrastructure repair and rehabilitation, improvement of public safety and city services, and preparing our community in the event of another natural disaster. I have been available and transparent as your servant and voice for the great folks of Precinct 3. I would love the opportunity to continue to serve you and strive to make Lumberton, Robeson County, and our surrounding area a better place for our families. I pray your sincere consideration in re-electing me as Precinct 3 City Council member on March 8, 2022,” his statement continues.

Rhandi Cooper has announced candidacy for the Precinct 5 seat on the Lumberton City Council, currently held by John Cantey.

“My name is Rhandi Cooper, I am 33 years old. I am the Director of the local nonprofit The Village of Lumberton and a member of the NAACP. I’m a single mother of 2. I’m running for Council over precinct 5 to revive the community by working with the programs that already exist to make them work for the people. We have resources available in the community and I plan to tap into these programs as well as support them with the goal of providing recreation and resources for the youth and senior citizens,” Cooper said in a statement.

“I also hope to assist in bringing new programs such as the re-entry program for convicted felons and job fairs to the area to make them more accessible. My mission is to revive the community & rejuvenate the spirits of the people. This is our home,” Cooper added.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners

The following Robeson County commissioner seats are up for election: District 2, held by Pauline Campbell; District 4, Faline Dial; District 6, David Edge and District 8, Lance Herndon.

Three Robeson County commissioners filed Monday in hopes of securing their seats for another term, with one newcomer throwing a hat in the ring for a seat on the board.

Lance Herndon, 46, filed Monday for reelection to the board. He is a resident of Parkton and a graduate of St. Pauls High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he obtained a degree in Geography. He is employed as a farmer and was selected as Robeson County Young Farmer of the Year in 2004. Herndon represents District 8 on the board.

Herndon was elected to the board in 2008 in a special election, and took the seat held by his grandfather for many years. He won re-election in 2010 and 2014.

He is married to Melissa Herndon, with whom he shares two children, Emmaline and Granger.

He serves as an elder at Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church and as a UNC Health Foundation Advocate. Herndon has served on the following boards: Robeson County Department of Social Services, as vice chairman; Robeson County Cooperative Extension Advisory Board; Robeson County Housing Authority and Fayetteville Area Metro Planning Organization.

“It has been my honor to serve as county commissioner for District 8 since 2008. This is where I was raised, where I farm and where we are proud to be raising our family. District 8 successes and opportunities are of the highest priority to me for my neighbors, friends, my children and all the fellow citizens and businesses of Robeson County,” Herndon said.

David Edge also filed for a fourth term on the commissioner board. He is the owner of Image Supply Inc. in Lumberton.

“I think I’ve done a lot for this county,” he said. “I think there’s more to do.”

Some things Edge is proud of during his time on the board include his efforts to stop the county’s purchase of the Native Angels building and to expose commissioners’ former hefty retirement benefits. He also stated that he has helped the county save millions of dollars.

“I think we have the best board right now that I’ve ever seen in the 11 years I’ve been there,” Edge said. “I think I have a big influence over that.”

Edge said he has encouraged other commissioners to use their voices during discussion and decision-making.

“I’ve told the people the truth and I’ve ran on that to begin with,” he said.

“I have been blessed and I want to give back to the county,” Edge added.

Pauline Campbell also announced her bid to retain her seat Monday. Campbell was elected in 2018 to serve the same district as her late husband, Berlester Campbell. She was selected by the Robeson County Democratic Party to receive the votes her husband won in the Nov. 6 general election.

“Thank you citizens of Robeson County for allowing me to serve as your Robeson County Commissioner District 2 over the past 3 years. I have served though both some major catastrophes and fruitful times. Working collaborate with the cities and different county departments has led to the success of where we are today. Coming together makes us a stronger county which affords us a better place to live, work and play. I respectfully ask for your vote as I continue to work on but not limited to broadband across the entire county, jobs, infrastructure, housing, drainage, new business and the needs in unserved areas,” Campbell wrote in a statement.

Sandy “Billy” Bowen has filed for election to the seat currently held by District 4 Commissioner Faline Dial.

Bowen did not provide biographical information or a statement to The Robesonian.

Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court

Within the court system, lifelong Robeson County resident Jamaica Campbell filed Monday for the Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court seat. The seat is currently held by Shelena Smith.

She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Annie Campbell and the youngest of three siblings, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian.

“I get to experience my life with my two wonderful children,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell is a 2005 graduate of Lumberton High School. She furthered her education with Fayetteville State University obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. For the last 10 years she has been employed with the Public Defender’s Office as a legal assistant.

Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cooking and most of all the enjoyment of life. She said her favorite quote is, “You either pray or worry, don’t do both,” by an unknown author.

“As a candidate for Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court, I have the professional, academic, and legal knowledge to serve the citizens of Robeson County,” Campbell wrote in a statement. “My goal is to push the Clerk’s Office by providing great customer service, accountability, rejuvenate, provide equality and solutions to all who come in contact with the Clerk’s office. Having a passion to serve the citizens of Robeson County and building a relationship with the community is very important. Please Vote for Jamaica Campbell for the time for change is now!”

Robeson County Sheriff

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also filed for reelection. He did not provide information to The Robesonian.