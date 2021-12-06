Cape Fear Valley Health System grateful for funding provisions in state budget

CANDOR — Mountaire Farms recently held its annual Top Grower Banquet in West End to honor family farmers who are the superstars of animal production.

With more than 500 contract growers spread across 17 counties in North Carolina, this event honored all the hard-working men and women who are helping Mountaire feed the world.

The company presented the “Top Grower” awards to farmers who consistently outperform everyone else. Six are selected from the growers who raise chicken for the company’s Lumber Bridge processing plant, and six are selected from the growers who raise chicken for the company’s Siler City processing plant.

Top Growers for Mountaire in 2021 include:

— Terry & Sally Farm, owned by Terry Locklear, located in Robeson County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since August of 2005.

— Clucka Berry Farm, owned by Richard Barry, located in Dillon County, South Carolina, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since September of 2019.

— Jerusalem Farm, owned by Colon Roberts, located in Bladen County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since August of 2006.

— Foghorn Farm, owned by Kendrick Eason, located in Bladen County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since August of 2015.

— Smyrna Farm, owned by Wang Xiong, located in Scotland County, who has been a contract grower of Mountaire Farms since October of 2007.

— Bethlehem Farm, owned by Colon Roberts, located in Bladen County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since November of 2018.

— Valley View Farm, owned by Richard Craig Macon, located in Randolph County, who has has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since March of 2012.

— Pat Street Farm, owned by Pat Street, located in Chatham County, who hashas been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since July of 1989.

— Tony Harris Farm, owned by Tony Harris, located in Moore County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since March of 2022.

— Hillside Roost Farm, owned by Justin Brooks, located in Chatham County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since July of 2013.

— Asbill Farm, owned by Darren Asbill, located in Randolph County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since June of 2016.

— Jay Simpson Farm, owned by Jay Simpson, located in Randolph County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since June 1996.

The company also presented an “Environmental Stewardship Award” to a Robeson County grower for promoting sustainable practices and conserving natural resources. This year’s winner was Shu Zhen Zheng of Song Farm, who has been a grower with Mountaire since September of 2019. Jackie Lou received the award on behalf of Zheng. Zheng invested $4.5 million in 8,000 solar panels on 4 acres of land., which is scheduled to cover the total electrical costs of the farm by summer of 2022.

“Some growers just get it, and Mr. Zheng is one of those growers,” said Jim Shepard, vice president of Live Operations for Mountaire Farms. “He’s proving that renewable energy is a viable option for poultry farmers, and his attention to detail on his farm is exemplary. He works hard to maintain the roads on his property, so his land not only looks good, but it’s also safer for our feed delivery drivers too.”

The Mountaire “Ambassador Award” goes to the contract grower who has done an outstanding job representing the culture of Mountaire Farms within the community. This year’s award went to Russell and Charles Caudill, co-owners of C&R Caudill Farm. The Caudhills have been the Mountaire grower for 34 years. He’s a mentor to many other farmers in the area and works closely with the U.S. military at Fort Bragg.

“There is no better cheerleader for Mountaire in the community, and we’re blessed to have him on our team,” Mirande said. “His years of knowledge and experience are an invaluable resource for other growers in his community.”

The company also honors those growers who made the most improvements and shown dedication to becoming a better poultry farmer.

This year’s Most Improved growers include:

— Bonnie’s Poultry, Lacy Cummings, Robeson County, who has has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since September of 2005.

— SK Farm, Steve Nguyen, Scotland County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since July of 2018.

— Triple C Farm, Travis Cox, Randolph County, who has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since May of 2012.

— Southern Pride, Sheila McInnis, Richmond County, who has been a contract grower since February of 2011.

— Cherokee 1, Charles Smith, Hoke County, who has been a contract grower since September of 2003.