Robeson Community College to host vaccine clinic Thursday

December 8, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON – With coronavirus variants on the rise, Robeson Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with CORE. No appointments are necessary. The clinic will be held in the BB&T room located in Building 18 at RCC.

The vaccination clinic is open to the public. Anyone that is 5 years of age and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

CORE will have first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available, first shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as booster shots for all three vaccine manufacturers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone that is 18 years of age or older get a booster shot.

People are eligible to receive the Pfizer or Moderna booster shots six months after the second shot or the Johnson & Johnson booster shot two months after the shot.

RCC employees and students who become fully vaccinated by Dec. 31 are eligible to receive a $100 tax-free incentive payment if they were employed or enrolled between July 1 and Dec. 31.

The date of vaccination could have occurred at any point since they were made available by the FDA. Verification of the vaccination must be uploaded to the COVID-19 portal using your RCC credentials. Individuals do not have to receive a booster shot to receive the $100. For more information on this incentive, please visit our website at www.robeson.edu.

Robeson Community College is designated as a COVID-19 Champion College by the White House and the United States Department of Education. To date, RCC has assisted in getting more than 200 shots of the COVID vaccine in the arms of students, faculty, staff and community members.