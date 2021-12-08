Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Robeson, 66 other counties

Staff report

    RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Wednesday for Robeson and 66 other counties also under the burn ban.

    The ban was lifted for the following counties in North Carolina: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Swain, Tyrell, Union, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

    The ban, which went into effect Nov. 29 because of hazardous forest fire conditions, remains in place for the additional 33 North Carolina counties.

    “The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving.

    “Residents in the 67 counties no longer under the state’s burn ban should still burn responsibly, check for local burning restrictions, and make sure you have a valid permit,” Troxler said. “Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended. If you’re in one of the 33 counties still under the state’s burn ban, please be patient and hold off on burning.”

    Assistant Robeson County Ranger Jimmy McCall said low humidity and winds could dry precipitation gained Wednesday.

    “It’s not enough to keep fire activity down,” he said of Wednesdays rain. “It could dry back really quickly.”

    McCall urges county residents to continue to be careful and to use fire safety measures even after precipitation dries.

    For more information concerning fire safety, visit the N.C. Forest Service’s website at https://ncforestservice.gov/fire_control.

    As of noon, burn permits are available in the 67 counties no longer included in the state’s ban on open burning. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit. For the 67 counties no longer included in the ban, all burn permits previously granted were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.

    Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. To contact a Robeson County Ranger, call 910-618-5540, Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis can be reached by phone at 910-671-3150.

