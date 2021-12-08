Methodist University to hold graduation ceremony Saturday at Crown Coliseum

Commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command to offer commencement address

Staff report
    FAYETTEVILLE — December is always a festive month, and in 2021 at Methodist University there are more than 160 additional reasons for joyous celebration.

    On Saturday, Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville will be the site for MU’s 2021 December Graduation with family, friends, faculty, and staff honoring nearly seniors as they reach an amazing milestone in their lives.

    The Commencement speaker will be General Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command. As commander of the U.S. Army’s largest organization, he commands 215,000 active-duty soldiers and 190,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve while providing training and readiness oversight of the Army National Guard. In total, the Forces Command team includes 745,000 soldiers and 96,000 civilians.

    Just a few of Garrett’s positions of leadership since receiving his commission in 1984 include commanding the 3rd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg here in Fayetteville, commanding and deployment of the Alaska-based 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division to support Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006, and beginning in 2013, Garrett spent six consecutive years focused on military operations in the Middle East, first as chief of staff, U.S. Central Command, and later as commanding general, U.S. Army Central and Coalition Forces Land Component Command.

    “We are thrilled to have General Garrett participate in our Commencement ceremony as an inspiring example of honor, commitment, and leadership,” said Suzanne Blum Malley, provost at Methodist University. “We look forward to celebrating a wonderful day for our students and their loved ones with General Garrett as our esteemed guest.”

    As is a unique tradition at Methodist, graduates will not just receive a diploma on Dec. 11, each will take part in an academic hooding ceremony on stage that will include participation from their special, chosen sponsor (often a parent, spouse, child, faculty member or friend). The academic hood is a visual representation of the students’ level of academic achievement and the scholastic degree being conferred.

    The Commencement celebration at MU will also include a Baccalaureate Service (this year to be held Friday in the Huff Concert Hall at MU). The day’s events will also include a President’s Reception honoring the class.

    MU is honored to welcome General Garrett as the entire Monarch Nation celebrates and honors the achievements of the University’s 2021 December graduating class. For additional detail and information related to graduation, please visit Methodist.edu/graduation.

