WILMINGTON — A Sanford man pleaded guilty Tuesday for receiving bribes while working at Fort Bragg, and a solider was to be deported for involvement in a sham marriage.

According to court documents, Edward Wade Crisco was a flooring technician assigned to the Operations and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg. To obtain services, a Ft. Bragg facilities user submits a request for a repair or service of a facility, such as a roof leak, damaged floor, or plumbing issue to the DPW.

Crisco pleaded guilty to receiving bribes, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 201. Tentatively set for sentencing in March, Crisco faces a maximum penalty of 180 months or 15 years in prison. He agreed to forfeit $150,000 proceeds from his crime.

The announcement was made by Michael F. Easley Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, after Chief United States Judge Richard E. Myers II, accepted the plea.

The request creates a Demand Maintenance Order that is forwarded to the appropriate commodity section. The DMO is assigned to a DPW technician that specializes in a certain trade, such as roofing, flooring, plumbing, or carpentry. The DPW technician assesses the issue to determine if they can complete the repair or service themselves within the time allotted, or certifies that because of manpower, needed expertise, or particular equipment needs a contractor should undertake the work.

If a contractor is to be used for the work, the technician submits a request for a contract to the work leader. If the work is estimated to cost under $2,500, the approved Contract is forwarded to a DPW purchasing agent who hires a contractor to complete the work. The technician who requested the Contract would inspect and certify the work upon completion. Once the technician inspected and certified the contractor’s work, the purchasing agent would pay the contractor using a government purchase card.

From 2011 into 2019, Crisco received bribes ranging from $20 to $100 per DMO from various vendors contracting with DPW, Ft. Bragg, to request contracts be assigned to those specific vendors and to approve and sign off favorably on their work once completed.

“Any ‘pay-to-play’ culture encouraged by government employees at Ft. Bragg stops now,” said Easley said in a statement. “The public is well-served by solid investigative work by law enforcement, combined with our prosecutorial resources, in bringing this to an end.”

“The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) is committed to protecting the integrity of the Department of Defense (DoD) procurement system,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dillard of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Mid-Atlantic Field Office. “Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our determination, alongside our law enforcement partners, to bring swift action against those who subvert the DoD contracting process for their own gain, violating the trust of the American taxpayer.”

“The defendant made a bad choice to engage in a bribery scheme,” said Frank Robey, special agent in charge of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Procurement Fraud Unit. “MPFU, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to use every available tool to combat and prevent people from exploiting the government contracting system for their personal benefit.”

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigative Division Major Procurement Fraud Unit are investigating the case.

In a separate case, a soldier from Fayetteville who engaged in a sham marriage with a United States citizen was to sentenced to time served in prison and will be deported.

On Oct. 20, Maryam Movsum Hasanova pled guilty to one count of visa fraud. She was also ordered to be promptly deported from the United States and to pay $41,511.06 in restitution to the United States Army.

She served just less than six months after being arrested on June 29. She was released from imprisonment Tuesday and taken into custody by immigration ahead of the ordered deportation, according to Don Connelly, Public Information officer for the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hasanova, 35, a citizen of Azerbaijan, entered the United States as an exchange visitor. Shortly after that status expired in March 2014, Hasanova was introduced to a United States citizen, who was paid approximately $15,000 to marry Hasanova in exchange for her lawful permanent resident card, also know as a green card. Hasanova and the United States citizen were married in New York in October of 2015.

Thereafter, Hasanova and the United States citizen submitted fraudulent applications to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services requesting Hasanova’s adjustment of status as a lawful permanent resident in the United States. Hasanova and the U.S. citizen were interviewed at the USCIS office in New York City.

Both attested under oath they were married in good faith. As a result of the interview, USCIS approved the application and granted Hasanova lawful permanent residency. Once Hasanova obtained her green card and joined the U.S. Military, she began collecting U.S. Military Basic Allowance for Housing at the married rate.

Easley made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

“Hasanova’s schemes to circumvent the law have failed and now she will face accountability for her actions,” said Special Agent In Charge Ronnie Martinez, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in North Carolina and South Carolina. “Protecting the integrity of the nation’s immigration system is of vital importance and HSI prioritizes this mission.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Joint Terrorism Task Force, in Fayetteville and was assisted by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Fraud Detection and National Security unit of USCIS.