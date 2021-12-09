Thursday crash leaves juvenile bicyclist dead

Jessica Horne Staff writer

LUMBERTON — A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle more than two miles outside of Lumberton city limits, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on N.C. 72 when he was struck from behind by an Audi passenger car driven by 41-year-old Trudy Bryan-Urso, of Lumberton, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the Highway Patrol. The NCSHP was dispatched to the scene about 6:49 a.m.

The bicyclist and the bike came to rest on the shoulder of the road. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said.

Lewis said Bryan-Urso was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The first sergeant was unaware of causative factors in the crash, but said impairment is not believed to be a factor in what he called a “tragic” crash.

