Red Springs man sentenced to 10 years for firearm crime

December 8, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A Red Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jonathan Revels, 57, was sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, according to an announcement by Michael F. Easley Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. A federal jury convicted him in April 2021.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 4, 2016, members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Springs Police Department responded to shots fired at Kate Denny Road. During the investigation, officers learned that the defendant, Revels, was involved in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a male victim.

Video evidence showed that Revels brought a firearm to the altercation, which was later recovered by law enforcement. Prior to this date, Revels had been previously convicted in federal court and sentenced to over a decade in federal prison.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Red Springs Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad Rhoades and Brandon Boykin prosecuted the case.