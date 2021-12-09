St. Pauls approves updated exotic animal ordinance; monkeys OK

December 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson, left, recites the oath of office Thursday as St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson holds the Bible and St. Pauls’ Utilities Clerk LisaJo Ivey administers the oath.

St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson, left, recites the oath of office Thursday as St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson holds the Bible and St. Pauls’ Utilities Clerk LisaJo Ivey administers the oath.

<p>St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson, left, recites the oath of office Thursday as St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson holds the Bible.</p>

St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson, left, recites the oath of office Thursday as St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson holds the Bible.

Related Articles

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here updated the town’s Wild and Exotic Animals Ordinance during a regular meeting Thursday.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said that the N.C. Department of Insurance is encouraging all municipalities to update the exotic animals ordinances following the venomous snake escape in Raleigh which took place in June. Jackson led the meeting for Mayor Elbert Gibson, who was absent.

“We got several people that have monkeys as pets,” Jackson said.

“I don’t think there’s much danger in a small monkey,” he added.

Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. made a motion to accept the ordinance update with the removal of a portion that mentioned monkeys.

The ordinance defines an exotic animal as “any non-domesticated animal which is normally found in the wild state.”

Among animals listed were deer, wolves, coyotes, apes, lions, tigers, reptiles, alligators, raccoons, opossums, skunks ducks, geese and cows.

Discussion also ensued when Commissioner Donna Patterson asked about Section 4-2, which prohibits the butchering of animals within St. Pauls’ corporate limits. Patterson asked if it would pertain to the hunting of deer on property.

Jackson stated the intent behind the section originated from a call that came in about 20 years ago on Thanksgiving Day in which someone was butchering a hog at a home on Blue Street.

In other matters, commissioners heard that a bid had been upset on a home on Stack Street. The new bid came in at $57, 881.

St. Pauls Public Works Director Danny Holloman told commissioners that the new curbing had been put in on Wilkinson Drive as part of the drainage project. He told the board he is unaware of the timeframe concerning paving in the project.

He also said the sewer rehabilitation project should come to an end soon. The project consists of a small amount of slip lining and the testing of five manholes left to complete. Holloman said he anticipates the project will conclude by Jan. 31.

Jackson, who is chief of the fire department and Emergency Medical Services, stated that the rescue squad is working to hire more paramedics.

Also on Thursday, commissioners discussed calling in to Duke Energy about street lights that need to be repaired on N.C. 20 and other areas.

Jackson told commissioners that a contractor will accompany June Wang to a town workshop meeting in January with a contract to make necessary repairs to bring the St. Pauls Distribution Group property up to code standards. The property owned by Wang has been in violation of code standards for about three years and Wang has failed to do what she was instructed to do to rectify the situation.

In other matters, St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson was sworn in during the meeting. Stephenson, who lives in Hope Mills, joined the department in July.

No action was taken during a brief closed session by the board of commissioners.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Related Articles