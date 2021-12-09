St. Pauls approves updated exotic animal ordinance; monkeys OK

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County and State Board of Elections will have to turn away individuals seeking candidacy in primary races because of an order made Wednesday by North Carolina’s highest court.

The state’s Supreme Court suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the March election for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for those races instead.

Eighteen individuals have already filed for local elections, including Sen. Danny Britt Jr.

“The majority-Democrat NC Supreme Court made a decision in secret to halt all filing for elections and move the primary to May,” Britt said in a statement emailed to The Robesonian. “That’s a stark contrast from how the legislature conducted redistricting.”

Britt said the process was “one of the most transparent in the history of North Carolina.”

“Maps were drawn in full public view and streamed online,” he continued. “There is no reason to delay filing, especially for those who stepped up to serve their communities and are not a part of this case. The Justices have not struck down any of our redistricting maps or ordered a redraw, but they have successfully confused North Carolina voters and residents in my district.”

Britt, a Republic, filed Tuesday for reelection for the Senate District 13 seat.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, was “on the verge” of filing for the 9th Congressional District, currently occupied by Congressman Dan Bishop, when he learned of the news. He told The Robesonian he was “relieved” by the court’s decision.

“I’m relieved the courts will review the constitutionality of these gerrymandered districts,” Graham said. “I think that’s good news for our citizens, and I’m hopeful that next year our North Carolinians and our citizens will have an opportunity to participate in an election that will be fair and have equal representation.”

Graham said that while it may take some time to get this resolved, it’s not a big ask to delay an election.

“It is a setback but at the end of the day we’re trying to correct something that needs to be corrected,” Graham said.

Graham said he’s been involved in debates over the district maps for the past decade.

“It’s just not fair to our citizens to be exposed to a guessing game of where they’re suppose to be voting or what district they’re voting in. This is great opportunity to get it right because this is a plan that will be in place for the next 10 years,” Graham said.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said, “I am deeply disappointed in the State Supreme Court’s decision to halt and further delay our election process that is already underway.”

“To throw this process into chaos in the middle of filing leaves North Carolinians with uncertainty ahead of the election. Despite this delay, we are confident that we will prevail at trial and our maps will stand,” Moore continued.

Republicans have controlled both the state House and Senate since 2011, allowing them to shape redistricting this past decade

In 2019, a different three-judge panel declared there was evidence that GOP legislators created extreme partisan gerrymanders when drawing U.S. House districts in 2016 and legislative districts in 2017. The legislature redrew the maps in time for the 2020 elections. But the panel’s declarations were never affirmed on appeal.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose veto stamp can’t be used on redistricting maps, had urged in a friend-of-the-court brief for the Supreme Court to intervene.

Wednesday’s order “restores faith in the rule of law,” Cooper said in a statement.

The postpone election and halt in filings will give the Robeson County Election Board staff more time to focus on other matters, said Tina Bledsoe, Robeson County BOE director. A postponed election is not a setback for the local office but an opportunity to catch up on other matters like having more time to review the changed redistricting lines, she said.

“We’ll double check on those. That gives us a little more time on that so I’m thankful for that,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe’s office learned of the decision on Wednesday evening and determined a May primary is welcomed.

“I’ve been here so long, we’ve always been use to having a May primary,” Bledsoe said. “It might change our training schedule but it just gives us a little more time to ensure that the redistricting is correct.”

“A lot of our poll worker are elderly so I think this will make it a little easier for them,” Bledsoe added. “Hopefully by having a May Primary it will warmer at that will draw out a large crowd of voter participation.”

The BOE office will release an updated scheduled of One Stop voting once more details are received.

“We know that things change. We adapt and move on,” Bledsoe said. “We’ll be prepared and ready to go. We’ll be ready when they tell us let’s roll.”

Wednesday’s order suspends all candidate filing in the state until the litigation is resolved and delays the March 8 primary for two months. The Supreme Court says three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11. The ruling will then likely be appealed.

The delay is being granted “in light of the great public interest” in the matter and “the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution … at the earliest possible opportunity,” the order reads.

Primary elections for the U.S. Senate seat of the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. House, General Assembly and judicial seats, along with elections for other local posts, will now be held May 17, according to the order.

The groups that filed the lawsuits — the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and math experts in one case and voters backed by an affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in the other — have said voters would be irrevocably harmed if elections went forward under the approved lines.

The lawsuits claim the legislature manipulated the boundaries according to the political leanings of voters, the racial composition of voters, or both. In doing so, the suits say, lawmakers gave Republicans nearly unbreakable majorities in the state House and Senate and nearly assured victories in at least 10 of the 14 U.S. House seatsstarting with the 2022 elections. The state is closely divided in statewide elections.

Republicans hold eight of the 13 current House seats. North Carolina is getting an additional seat due to population growth, so the delegation’s partisan composition could affect whether the GOP regains the U.S. House next year.

The groups that filed the lawsuits want the courts to order the General Assembly to redraw the lines.

More than 1,400 people whom the State Board of Elections says had already filed across North Carolina this week will remain candidates for those same offices when filing resumes, unless they withdraw at that time, the order reads. Candidate filing had been supposed to continue through midday Dec. 17.