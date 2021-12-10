Deputies investigating death of Lumberton man found Friday inside a vehicle

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 43-year-old Lumberton man found Friday morning inside of a vehicle near Lumberton.

Deputies responded about 2:56 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Suggs Road near Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Frankie Decarlos Scott was found deceased in the vehicle. No further information was provided.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

