NCDOT and Other Aerospace Leaders Host Aerospace Summit

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has released gun safety tips on its social media page to promote safety on school campuses.

The tips come following the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, Michigan that left three students dead and about eight others injured, according to multiple reports.

“In light of the terrible tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan and the number of firearms found this semester on district campuses, the Public Schools of Robeson County encourages our stakeholders to practice safe firearm ownership and to ensure they have a secure place to store firearms within their home,” said Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

This week across the state, seven guns have been found on school campuses, according to a report by WRAL Reporter Keely Arthur. Those campuses included North Mecklenburg High School, Cary High School, a high school in Alamance County and high schools in Charlotte like West Charlotte High School.

At least five students have been caught with guns on PSRC school campuses since Aug. 30. No injuries have been reported in any of those instances.

“The majority of firearms that are brought onto school campuses or school buses come from within the student’s home and by promoting these safe practices, our hope is that there will be a reduction of access to firearms by our students until they are properly supervised by a parent or guardian,” Burnette said.

An 8-year-old second-grader at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School was suspended Dec. 2 for 365 days after he showed off a gun to another student while on the playground about 1:30 p.m. The gun had bullets in it, but one was not in the chamber, he said.

A woman was charged after a loaded gun was discovered Oct. 4 in the bag of a Tanglewood Elementary student. A teacher at the elementary school discovered the gun in the student’s bag during snack time on Monday, according to Burnette.

“The aunt brought the book bag to school for the kindergarten student,” Burnette said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was charged with felony possession of weapon on school property, according to Burnette.

On Sept. 10, a .380 caliber loaded handgun was found in the book bag of a 15-year-old freshman student during a random search of classes. The student was charged with having a weapon on campus and was suspended for 365 days. The student’s name was not released because of his age.

A 19-year-old Purnell Swett High student was suspended Sept. 8 after school leadership found a firearm in his vehicle. He also was charged with having a weapon on campus.

On Aug. 30, a Lumberton High School student in the 10th grade was found in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun Monday after he suffered a seizure and the gun “fell out of his pants pockets,” Burnette said. The gun did not fire.

“We are confident that the measures we have taken on our campuses will keep our students and staff safe so that we may maintain our commitment to academic success. We are asking our parents and guardians to join our efforts in keeping district schools safe by properly securing their firearms at home and educating their children on the dangers of mishandling a firearm,” Burnette said.

“As safety continues to be our top priority, we highly encourage our students to report to a school administrator or school resource officer if they witness or hear of something that may put themselves or their peers in danger,” he said.