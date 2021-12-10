NCDOT and Other Aerospace Leaders Host Aerospace Summit

The 911th Maintenance Squadron facilitate a test of an autonomous aircraft inspection in coordination with an AFWERX small business partner at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 15, 2021. AFWERX is the Air Force’s team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia, and the military to create and foster a culture of innovation. U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert
RED SPRINGS – The N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Military Business Center helped host a summit Dec. 7-9 aimed at encouraging growth in the aerospace industry.
The 2021 Southeastern Opportunities in Aerospace Regional Summit, which was mostly virtual, brought together military, industry, government, commercial and other stakeholders for a discussion on the future of aerospace, challenges the industry faces and potential solutions to help the industry thrive. Aviation, which constitutes an important part of aerospace, pumps more than $61 billion into North Carolina’s economy.
“Through this regional summit, we have facilitated conversations and made connections that will be necessary for the growth of this industry,” said State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “It’s important for us to continue to have assemblies of thought leaders to ensure growth and opportunities in aviation, not just in the Southeast, but nationally and worldwide.”
The offices of Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis helped host the event.
The first two days of the event were held virtually. But registered attendees were allowed to visit the Emerging Technologies Institute in Red Springs for demonstrations of drones and a live roundtable discussion on the final day.
In addition to Boyette, speakers included Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders, Craven Community College President Dr. Ray Staats, Commanding Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center Captain Torrence Wilson and more. Drone demonstrations were handled by the AT&T Federal UAS team, Full Throttle Aerial, Tracks North America and Skydio Autonomous Drones. Multiple vendors were also present.
Discussions for each day included economic and workforce development, business development and technology.
For more information, please visit https://aerospace.ncmbc.us/.