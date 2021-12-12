Red Springs celebrates with Christmas parade

December 12, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
<p>Adalyn McLean enjoys the Red Springs Parade with her mother Jessica Williams McLean and father Nike McLean (driving) in the Shannon Fire Department entry.</p>

Red Springs residents and visitors turned out for the Christmas Parade that began at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade included bands, floats and other entries from the greater Red Springs area.