Britt among legislators named Jobs Champions

December 13, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

    RALEIGH – The N.C. Chamber of Commerce has recognized Sen. Danny Britt as a “Jobs Champion” in its 2021 legislative scorecard.

    “North Carolina’s economy is booming because of Republican pro-jobs policies like tax cuts and responsible spending. It’s an honor to be recognized by the N.C. Chamber for supporting these successful policies,” said Sen. Britt, R-Robeson.

    The scorecard measures each legislator’s support for several pro-jobs legislative initiatives in 2021, including bills that improve North Carolina’s competitive business climate; build on the state’s education and talent supply; and support the infrastructure and energy supply that powers North Carolina’s job growth.

    Sen. Britt has a lifetime pro-jobs score of 98%.

    The Chamber also listed N.C. House Rep. Brenden H. Jones and N.C. Sen. Phil Berger as a Jobs Champions. Jones has a lifetime pro-jobs percentage score of 96% and Berger a 97%.

