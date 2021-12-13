Law enforcement to step up patrols of impaired drivers through Jan. 2

RALEIGH — Christmas lights won’t be the only thing lighting up the night this holiday season.

Law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols through Jan. 2 across the state to stop impaired drivers as part of the “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort, which began on Monday.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, or NCGHSP. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

Locally, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will be ramping up efforts to keep motorists safe in Robeson County.

“Our NCGHSP funded Traffic Enforcement Division will be out assisting our partner agencies during the Booze It or Lose It Campaign,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“While we want everyone to enjoy the upcoming holidays, we also want everyone to be safe which includes the motoring public,” Wilkins said.

However, enforcement of the law goes beyond charging the person responsible for driving drunk, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“We are also trying to protect somebody’s mother, somebody’s father, somebody’s child from any kind of hazardous violations that may occur on the highway,” Lewis said.

There will be 24 state troopers working in Lumberton-based Troop B District VII, which covers Robeson County, effective Wednesday, Lewis said. Two troopers will retire effective Dec. 31.

“Everybody will be working at some point in time,” he said, during the holiday season.

And the areas patrolled by troopers on Interstate 95 will have ample coverage, according to Lewis.

Lewis told The Robesonian that one life lost as a result of impaired driving is one “too many.”

As of Monday afternoon, 326 people had lost their lives on North Carolina roads in impaired driving crashes in 2021.

The “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort is the largest of such campaigns operated each year by NCGHSP. During the 2020 campaign, officers issued more than 1,700 violations for driving while intoxicated.

NCGHSP will be supporting the campaign through a combination of paid media advertising and social media outreach.

NCGHSP reminds all travelers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season by never driving impaired and always finding a safe ride home, buckling seatbelts when riding in any seat in the vehicle and following the speed limit.

For more driver safety tips and program information, follow N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program on Facebook and @NC_GHSP on Twitter and Instagram.