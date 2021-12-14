Santa to visit vaccine clinic Wednesday

December 14, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Jolly Old St. Nick is making his list and checking it twice and encouraging Robeson County residents to get vaccinated.

Santa will be on hand 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday to greet attendees of the upcoming free COVID-19 vaccination event hosted by Robeson Health Care Corporation (RHCC) and UnitedHealthcare to help increase vaccination rates in the area. The special event will be held at Lumberton Health Center on East Fifth Street.

Those getting vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card, a food box and health and safety kit from UnitedHealthcare.

Seven sites in total are offering free Moderna vaccines for individuals 18 years and older in Robeson County through the month of December. Each individual vaccinated will also receive a health and safety kit containing masks, hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper.

A $50,000 donation and 1,200 health and safety kits from UnitedHealthcare will help ensure RHCC is able to continue operation in the area. Robeson County has the lowest vaccination rate in North Carolina. These sites are vital to lessening the impacts of the pandemic for underserved populations and providing them with resources to combat some of the longstanding issues that have put these populations at higher risk.

In addition to the Wednesday event, vaccinations are available at all seven clinics during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ups are also welcome. To make an appointment and check the hours of operation at each vaccination site, visit www.rhcchealth.org.