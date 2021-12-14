Pembroke police serve 53 children in Shop with a Cop program

Five other local law enforcement agencies to distribute toys ahead of Christmas

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Pembroke interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt receives a hug Saturday during the police department’s Shop with a Cop program held at 10 a.m. at the Walmart in Pembroke. The event served about 53 children.

<p>Pembroke police served 53 children Saturday during its Shop with a Cop program held at the Walmart in Pembroke.</p>

    PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Police Department served many children during its Shop with a Cop program this year, according to interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt.

    The program, which seeks to provide toys for children in need around the Christmas holiday, served 53 children from Pembroke and the surrounding area during an event held Saturday at the Walmart in Pembroke, Hunt said.

    The department was able to serve so many children through help from the Town of Pembroke and sponsors of the program, he said.

    “The event went great and the kids enjoyed their experience with law enforcement officers and fire department members that participated,” Hunt said.

    “I would like to personally thank all the sponsors that contributed to the Shop with a Cop program without them this program would not be as successful and we wouldn’t be able to touch as many children’s lives as we do,” he added.

    The following organizations sponsored the event: Kiwanis Club of Pembroke, Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce, Walmart Inc. store #5489, Howington Office Products, Robin’s Professional Beauty Salon, Lela Anne’s Learning Center, Lumbee Guaranty Bank, Town of Pembroke/Pembroke Fire Department, C&P Mini Mart, LL&J Engineers, Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, First Baptist Church of Pembroke and 1st Choice Insurance & Realty, according to Hunt.

    The Fairmont and Red Springs police departments will hold Shop with a Cop events Saturday. Red Springs police plan to serve about 20 children, and Fairmont police plan to serve about eight children. Fairmont police also will deliver fruit bags to Greenbrier, an senior living community in Fairmont following the event, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

    The St. Pauls Police Department will distribute food and toys from its holiday drive to children and families in the community on Sunday.

    The Maxton Police Department will distribute toys from its toy drive to needy children in Maxton on Monday. Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson said the department had collected enough toys to serve about 20 children, as of Tuesday afternoon.

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting 80 children in its annual Christmas event on Monday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The $6,000 raised from the Sheriff’s Office’s No Shave November event was put towards funding the effort.

    “We are assisting families affected by cancer or kids of murdered parents or guardians,” the sheriff said.

    Families served will be visiting the Sheriff’s Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, he said.

    Santa Claus also will be present and a professional photographer available to take Christmas photos of the children served, the sheriff said.

