December 14, 2021

Better A.M. Inc. members present Monday food items to the Southeastern Hospice House of Lumberton as part of their annual Holiday Giving Back to the Community program. Better A.M. CEO Lakeisha Jackson, third from left, stands with others during the donation of items for families of hospice patients. The organization was founded following the death of Jackson’s son Ajerris McRae, a former Fairmont resident. The organization seeks to promote positive growth for the community.