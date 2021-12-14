Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force arrests multiple people during November Maxton, Pembroke operations

PEMBROKE – Aaron Woods’ eyes welled up with tears as he spotted his parents seated inside the English Jones Center gymnasium during the processional minutes before his name would be called during The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s winter commencement ceremony.

At that moment, the Pembroke native reflected on the personal obstacles he had overcome in his decades-long journey to graduation.

“It’s a blessing!” he said. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but today I’m filled with a sense of accomplishment. It means so much for my parents to be able to see me walk across that stage,” said Woods who earned a hospitality, hotel and restaurant administration degree.

Woods was among 1,014 graduates who were awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Like Woods, Geneva Barron proved it’s never too late to earn a degree in higher education, as she turned her tassel with her fellow graduates.

After years of battling addiction, Barron returned to finish an American Indian studies degree she began 37 earlier. The most challenging assignment for the 57-year-old grandmother from Pembroke was adapting after decades away from classroom.

“It was like stepping into the twilight zone. I was confused and scared. I experienced burnout and thought about giving up many times,” Barron said.

She persevered in hopes of inspiring her children and plans to continue her studies, eventually helping others struggling with addiction.

UNC System President Peter Hans, who served as the keynote speaker for the undergraduate portion, paid homage to the university’s history, its founders and connection to the Lumbee community during his remarks.

“UNC Pembroke is no ordinary college, and you are not ordinary graduates,” said Hans, who, like so many at commencement, was a first-generation student.

“Today, you walk in the footsteps of brilliant and brave men and women who understood that you could be ambitious and well-grounded at the same time, that you can strive for better not just on your own behalf, but on behalf of your whole community.

“Those North Carolinians who built this public university are trusting you to take your talents and your education and put them to good use. You will have opportunities that aren’t always available to the two-thirds of your fellow citizens who don’t have a degree,” Hans said

Jasmine Lewis, a chancellor ambassador and first-generation student, completed her biology degree in three years while working in retail and as an EMT with Pembroke Rescue.

An aspiring physician, she plans to apply to the medical programs at the University of North Carolina and East Carolina University to specialize in emergency medicine.

As a standout student-athlete, Luke Brooks made game-changing plays on the football field. Now the Pembroke native is preparing to change lives in the field of medicine.

“I love UNCP! Being from the community, I feel a special tie to the university. I’ve been around UNCP my entire life, so there’s a sense of pride being about representing my community as a student, as a student-athlete and now as a graduate,” said Brooks, who graduated with cum laude honors.

Next up for Brooks—Methodist University’s Physician Assistant program— a decision sparked after witnessing the health care crisis in Niger, Africa, during a five-month mission trip.

“This career path will allow me the opportunity to touch the lives of so many. I would love to either return to Niger or practice in my home community,” Brooks said.

Legally blind at birth, Zachary Fortson-Busch was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at four. Doctors advised his mother to consider sending him to an institution because he wouldn’t be able to care for himself. Now 29, Busch plans to make New York his new home and land a job at one of the city’s museums.

On Friday, UNCP professor and The Graduate School keynote Laura Staal asked the 372 new alumni to remember that everything they say and do creates an impact.

“Make changes to your life by saying and doing things that impact the world,” Dr. Staal said.

Kyle Pence and his wife, Kristine, of Charlotte, crossed the stage together, earning matching MBA degrees.

“It was a ‘we did it’ situation because we had each other’s back. I was pushing him. He was pushing me, and here we are 14 months later with MBAs behind our last name,” Kristine said.

For 29-year-old Samuel Shelton, commencement marked the grueling end to a journey filled with challenges and personal tragedy. The Raleigh native struggled financially while earning a mass communication degree. He commuted to Charlotte for work and, at times, wasn’t sure how he would get his next meal.

Times became even more challenging for Shelton with the loss of his brother Ny’szeck in January. The oldest of five children, he left school to take care of his family. But he refused to give up. He returned, completed his studies and is eager to embark on a career as a news reporter.

“It’s surreal. Part of me is jumping up and down because I was able to see it through, but I haven’t had a chance to celebrate because I’ve been so stressed with working and going to school,” Shelton said.

Devin Green, a Charlotte native and member of the Honors College, is headed to Georgetown Law—one of the top law schools in the nation. He plans to continue his lifelong fight for racial equality and social justice.

“I could not have done it without the help of the faculty and staff here at UNCP,” Green said. “Because of their help, I was able to rise to the occasion. From day one, they told us what to expect and prepared me for rigor and challenges of getting into law school.”

Oscar Vazquez enrolled at UNCP after a career in the military. On Saturday, he earned a bachelor’s degree in music with dreams of starting a salsa band.

Commencement was incredibly emotional for Kayleigh Smith who experienced hardships growing up in Scotland County. She never considered college because she didn’t think she could afford it. That changed with her high school counselor telling her about NC Promise which reduced in-state tuition to $500 per semester.

“I moved out of my parents’ home when I was 16. I didn’t plan on going to college, but my advisor convinced me that college would provide a better future than I was dealt,” she said.

With her biology degree in hand, Smith’s future is brighter as she plans to pursue a master’s degree and become a research scientist.

“UNCP has afforded me so many opportunities I never thought was possible.”