Crime report

December 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

U-Haul of Southern Atlantic, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Erich Hebrank, N.C. 20 West, Lumber Bridge; Ahmed Saif, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; Christina Bryant, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge; Allen Ivy, N.C. 72 Wildlife, Lumberton; Azabrian Odum, Loretta Drive, Lumberton; Ashley Jacobs, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Chasity Carlonette, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Nancy Cox, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Robeson County Solid Waste, Waste Management, South Robeson Road, Fairmont; Kimberly Chavis, Anita Road, Pembroke; and Tatyana Dortch, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Colby Locklear, New Bethel Church Road, St. Pauls; Candice Sams, Norment Road, Lumberton; Marnece Locklear, Beam Road, Lumberton; Sam’s Mini Mart, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Rhaheim Glover, Chauncy Circle, St. Pauls; Anthony Carter, Dorsey Road, Lumberton; and Ismael Avila, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults from people with weapons:

Ted Locklear, McNatt Street, Maxton; Donchez Campbell, Strawdy Avenue, Shannon; and Adrian Hernandez, Love Road, Red Springs.