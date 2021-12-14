County virus cases continue to increase

LUMBERTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has increased for the second straight week.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 292 new virus cases between Dec. 7 and Monday, up from 208 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. This brings the county’s pandemic total to 26,916 total cases.
Two virus-related deaths were reported in the period, up from one between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6; the county’s pandemic death toll is now 444.
The county’s testing positivity rate over the last 14 days is 7.1%, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said; this is its highest rate since late September and well above the stated 5% goal.
“Interestingly enough, children between 5 and 17 had three times more positive cases than people 65 and over during this period,” Smith said. “As the children are poorly vaccinated, it could present some major problems over the holidays particularly if the seniors are not vaccinated. There has been no change in vaccination rates by race, age category or total from last week.”
There have been 57,594 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County as of Tuesday, of 44% of the population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; 51,754 individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated, or 40%.
“While boosters have been available for some time, only 26% of the vaccinated crowd nationally have received one,” Smith said. “North Carolina is some better at 30% — Robeson County surely would be half that rate.”
Pfizer boosters are now available for 16- and 17-year-old individuals with parental approval, Smith said; state law requires parental approval for minors since the boosters are available after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval.
The Robeson County Health Department will not issue another weekly report until Monday, Jan. 3, due to the holidays and closures, Smith said.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported seven active cases among its student body and four among faculty and staff as of Monday; this comes as the fall semester has ended and most of the campus community has left for winter break. Of these cases, three student body cases and three faculty and staff cases are new cases since Dec. 7.
There have been 135 total student cases during the fall semester with 45 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors.
In other virus-related news, North Carolina became the 29th state where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics released Monday.
The case is located in Mecklenburg County, where health officials reported an omicron variant case on Friday after a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte tested positive.
Last week, Smith noted that 99% of Robeson County’s cases are the delta variant and that the omicron variant had not yet been detected in the county.
Statewide, there were 21,958 new virus cases reported from Dec. 8 through Tuesday, according to NCDHHS statistics; this is slightly up from the 21,211 cases reported from Dec. 1-7. There have been 1,577,174 total virus cases in the state during the pandemic.
There were 153 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina from Dec. 8 through Tuesday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 19,033.
There are 1,575 virus-related hospitalizations across the state as of Tuesday, up from the 1,376 cases reported on Dec. 7.
There have been 6,047,206 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state as of Tuesday, or 62% of the population; 5,636,528 individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated, or 58%.