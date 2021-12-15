Maxton woman dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday

December 15, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

SCOTLAND COUNTY — A Maxton woman died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on N.C. 71 about .8 miles north of Maxton town limits, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the scene near County Line Store in Scotland County, according to Sgt. Heon, of the State Highway Patrol. The road was blocked until about 8:30 a.m.

Shelly Romero, 50, of Maxton, died Wednesday morning after being struck by a Waste Management dump truck traveling south on N.C. 71, according to Heon. Romero had walked into the roadway before the crash.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene, Heon said. The truck was operated by 31-year-old Laurinburg resident Allen Cobb, who did not sustain injuries in the crash. No charges had been filed in the case, as of Wednesday afternoon.