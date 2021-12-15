New Lumberton Holiday Inn cuts ribbon during grand opening

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education will send $2,000 to the Mayfield Independent School District in Kentucky, which was impacted by recent tornadoes in the area.

The area was among others impacted by tornadoes Friday including Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and other states.

Multiple ideas surrounding the collection of items such as filling unused school buses at schools or encouraging spectators to bring items to sporting events like the shootout events were discussed. However, board members did not approve a specific means of collecting items during the meeting.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said that the funding should be sent as soon as possible, but the school district could collect items like nonperishables to be delivered sometime in January.

School Board member Dwayne Smith said he plans to take a trip to the area and participate in efforts to serve survivors of the storm. He said he would be willing to deliver funds on behalf of the board. He also said he has been approached by people who want to give back to storm survivors.

“We all know that when we had our floods, like you said, a lot of people helped the Public Schools of Robeson County, not only just the public schools, they helped Robeson County in general,” said PSRC Board Chairman Mike Smith.

“So it’s a good point on our point to reciprocate and show the love back to people,” he said.

FEMA Lawsuit Update

In other matters, School Board members received an update concerning the system’s appeal for funding involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency related to Hurricane Mathew recovery efforts.

“Mr. Chairman, board members, I wish I really did have an update for you, but there is none at this time,” said Hugh McIlwain, director of Internal Affairs and Finance, as board members shared in a moment of laughter.

McIlwain said the school district is “just waiting to hear back from FEMA” regarding requests for more information.

The appeal in the pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management was turned in to the federal agency by N.C. Emergency Management on Oct. 8, he said. The agency has 90 business days to respond. But, if FEMA does ask for more information within that timeframe, the agency has an additional 90 days for the next response when it receives the information from the school district.

If the district has not heard anything within the first 180 days, the district has the option to request that the case be sent to arbitration, McIlwain said.

“We’re just hoping that the 90 days comes, they award us our funding and we can move forward,” he said.

He anticipates receiving funding by late February to the first of March, McIlwain said.

“That’s a very optimistic view from Hugh,” said Grady Hunt, the board’s attorney.

School Board Chairman Mike Smith asked how much money has been spent in the process to get the funding, of which FEMA had previously offered to pay about $4.5 million.

PSRC Chief Finance Officer Erica Setzer estimated that more than $40,000 has been spent so far in the effort.

“The reason for the lawsuit is the difference between the $5 million and $80 plus million. So, the $40,000 is well spent to get that number where it needed to be,” Setzer said.

School Board members also received an update on the project involving repairs to the R.B. Dean Elementary School building, a portion of which was burned in a fire in April.

McIlwain told the board that the school district’s insurance company paid for the cost to demolish portions and clean up areas affected in the fire, which totaled more than $256,000.

“They did reimburse us back 100%,” he said.

The insurance company also gave the district cash value of the building lost which totaled about $1.6 million.

The school district is waiting for the green light from contractors to update bathrooms in the gymnasium.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire and is being used for storage.

“So the gym will be available for community use, that is our intent,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

Rosenwald Gym Floor Repair

Williamson issued an apology on behalf of the school district for the lapse in time to repair the Rosenwald Gymnasium floor, which was damaged from Hurricane Florence.

“I do apologize to that community and school that it has taken us two years to address that,” Williamson said.

The school district missed turning the item into its insurance agency, he said.

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services, said more than two years have passed since students could use the gym because of demolition efforts. The floor was damaged from flooding that came through a low area near the back door, he said.

The project is estimated to cost from $80,000-$90,000, he said.

School Board members Craig Lowry and Vonta Leach asked workers to address any other signs or leakage or water flow before replacing the flooring.

Locklear said the district was reviewing two options for the floor, one involving wood and another involving rubber material.

Williamson said some money received from the R.B. Dean project will be put towards the gym floor project.

Masks Policy

PSRC School Board members Randy Lawson and Dwayne Smith voted in opposition to the superintendent’s recommendation that students and staff members continue to wear face masks on buses and in buildings.

Lawson said that parents are stating it is their right to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask or not.

“I feel like I need to let them make a decision,” he said.

Lawson said school districts were given options regarding mask policies from state legislators to put in place, but the districts could only choose between the options provided. He said some districts have made masks optional.

School Board members Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and Craig Lowry said the decision was made in the best interest of students and staff members. Fairley-Ferebee said some schools without the masking mandate had to operate virtually after COVID-19 cases spiked in classrooms.

The school district has three identified clusters, Williamson said.

One cluster event involved an entire grade level at Piney Grove Elementary School, Locklear said. A cluster is an event defined by the link between five or more cases.

Numbers are updated once each week on the school district’s website. Locklear also said that safety measures continue, and that custodians continue to use backpack sprayers to sanitizing schools frequently.

As of Tuesday, the school district had completed the placement of air purifiers in 20 schools, Locklear said.

Lumberton High School Soccer Field Naming

Also on Tuesday, board members unanimously approved naming the LHS soccer field “Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility.”

The facility is named after longtime soccer coach Kenny Simmons, who is retiring Friday. Simmons has served as the soccer coach for more than 25 years, according to Jerome Hunt, PSRC’s Athletic director.

The school district held a public forum on Nov. 30 concerning the naming and received positive feedback, Hunt said.

Simmons has served as a soccer coach for Lumberton High boys teams for 28 years and for 27 years for the girls’ teams. He also has received the Regional Coach of the Year award six times.

Other Matters

Also on Tuesday Celestine Frazier was recognized as the 2022 North Carolina Association of Educators Support Professional of the Year. Frazier is an instructional assistant at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and an NCAE representative.

Robeson Association of Educators President Dee Grissett recognized Frazier with the award and described her as “dedicated, dependable and reliable.”

Board members also approved fundraisers, monthly financial report, and amendments to 8000 and 9000 policy series.

After emerging from a closed door session, the board approved personnel as amended. The topic was not discussed further.