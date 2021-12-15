Senior citizen sock drive seeks to warm hearts, feet of some Red Springs residents

December 15, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
Shown are some socks collected during the Senior Citizen Sock Drive in an effort led by Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter to serve senior citizens in three separate assisted living facilities this holiday season. Socks can still be donated at Red Springs Town Hall. The socks will be included in gift bags to be distributed next week. Courtesy photo | Caroline Sumpter

Shown are some socks collected during the Senior Citizen Sock Drive in an effort led by Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter to serve senior citizens in three separate assisted living facilities this holiday season. Socks can still be donated at Red Springs Town Hall. The socks will be included in gift bags to be distributed next week.

Courtesy photo | Caroline Sumpter

<p>Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson plays Tuesday his saxophone during the Christmas with Commissioner Sumpter and Friends event held to collect socks for senior citizens in three assisted living facilities this holiday season. Henderson was among others who entertained visitors with music. Courtesy photo | Burnis Wilkins</p>

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson plays Tuesday his saxophone during the Christmas with Commissioner Sumpter and Friends event held to collect socks for senior citizens in three assisted living facilities this holiday season. Henderson was among others who entertained visitors with music. Courtesy photo | Burnis Wilkins

Related Articles

    RED SPRINGS — A commissioner here has seen much success from an event held Tuesday to collect socks for senior adults in three local assisted living facilities.

    Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said the Senior Citizen Sock Drive goal of 150 socks has been surpassed, but she did not have an exact number of socks collected. Sumpter planned to distribute gift bags containing socks and items like candy and cards to Prather Family Care Home Assisted Living, Red Springs Assisted Living and Hope Springs.

    “The donations were more than I anticipated,” Sumpter told The Robesonian.

    Sumpter said she has had people reaching out to her from Durham, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Greensboro about the project.

    Because of the amount of donations, she might extend the donation of items to other facilities in the area. Sumpter had originally planned to give seniors one pair of socks, but now will be able to give them up to four pairs.

    “So, I’m very very excited about that,” she said.

    Socks were collected at the Christmas with Commissioner Sumpter and Friends event held Tuesday at Access Pointe Event Venue in Red Springs. At least 40 people including Robeson County Commissioners Faline Dial and Judy Sampson and Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, attended bringing with them multiple pairs of socks, Sumpter said.

    Entertainment was provided Tuesday by Robeson Rockers, Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson, and others, she said.

    Socks will be delivered sometime next week, and there is still time to give, she said. Donations can be dropped off at Red Springs Town Hall, located at 217 S. Main St.

    Sumpter thanked all who were involved in the event and collection drive.

    “I couldn’t have done this all by myself,” she said.

    The commissioner has organized holiday service projects in the past following her election to the board in 2015. However, hurricanes and the pandemic slowed some of the efforts, she said. This is Sumpter’s first year hosting a sock drive.

    Sumpter said she is passionate about vulnerable populations like children and elderly people.

    “I like to give back,” she said. “It was just something I wanted to do.”

    Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared photos from the event on his Facebook page and told The Robesonian he was glad to lend a hand.

    “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was glad to partner with Commissioner Sumpter in an effort to assist our elderly residents. I only wish we could have done much more,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a statement.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]