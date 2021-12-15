Lumberton Junior High wins $10,000 technology grant in Rack Room Shoes Teacher of the Year Contest

December 15, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Lumberton Junior High Educator Isaiah Stanley stands Monday with a large check denoting the school’s $10,000 technology grant given by Rack Room Shoes, as part of its nationwide teacher of the year contest. The eighth grade math teacher is one of five teachers in the contest given the designation.</p>

Lumberton Junior High Educator Isaiah Stanley stands Monday with a large check denoting the school’s $10,000 technology grant given by Rack Room Shoes, as part of its nationwide teacher of the year contest. The eighth grade math teacher is one of five teachers in the contest given the designation.

Related Articles

LUMBERTON – Rack Room Shoes formally presented Lumberton Junior High School with a $10,000 technology grant recently and named a staff member “Teacher of the Year.”

During the presentation made at the school, a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card was given to eighth grade math teacher Isaiah Stanley.

Stanley was named one of five winners of Rack Room Shoes’ nationwide Teacher of the Year Contest.

“This recognition was an opportunity to use my platform as a teacher to get more funding for our students,” said Stanley. “I’m grateful for the recognition. However, helping my school was my ultimate desire.”

To celebrate the back-to-school season, Rack Room Shoes launched a national competition calling for customers to nominate teachers who have made a positive impact in their lives and the lives of their children.

Rack Room Shoes committed to awarding five $10,000 grants to the schools of the winning teachers and a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card for each of the winning educators. In September, a call for nominations began, resulting in 399 nominations of deserving teachers from across the country. Five winners were announced after a public voting period, which took place Oct. 18 through Nov. 5.

According to Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes, the Teacher of the Year Contest allowed individuals to recognize teachers making an influential impact while giving back to their schools in a unique way.

“Mr. Stanley is an awesome math teacher, has a passion and drive for his students, and goes over and beyond his duties to ensure our school and students receive the best education possible. He holds training to assist our team with technology implementation while guiding new and veteran staff on how to use new programs and software,” Lumberton Junior High Assistant Principal Jeremy Demery wrote on the nomination form.

“Because of this grant, we will be able to purchase much-needed devices to provide computer-assisted learning activities that will increase academic achievement and a more immersive learning experience,” said Lumberton Junior High Principal Dr. Savon Maultsby. “Our effective technology integration will change the classroom dynamics and promote student-centered and project-based learning.”

Rack Room Shoes is headquartered in Charlotte. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, the company’s ongoing philanthropic program, the company provides ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities served.

Related Articles