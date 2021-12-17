Sheriff’s Office arrests second man charged in Lumberton homicide

LUMBERTON — The 21-year-old wanted in connection with the death of a man found in a vehicle has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyaun Stackhouse, of Lumberton, was arrested Friday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force agents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Stackhouse was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The charges are in connection to the death of 43-year-old Frankie D. Scott, of Lumberton.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 2:56 a.m. Dec. 10 to the report of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle in the area of Suggs Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Scott was found deceased inside of the vehicle. Deputies found that he had sustained a gunshot wound.

Stackhouse is the second person charged in connection to Scott’s death.

On Dec. 14, Lumberton resident Zion Britt, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

“Stackhouse and Britt are also charged with other felony offenses that are unrelated to the death of Scott. Stackhouse and Britt are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force and Lumberton Police Department assisted with the investigation.​

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.