Empty Stocking Fund exceeds $70k

LUMBERTON — We have now surpassed the $70,000 mark in the Empty Stocking Fund and there is just one more day to give.

Despite reaching our $65,300 goal on Friday, an addition $8,595 was donated in the past four days bringing the new Fund total to $74,074.99. This is a few steps closer to surpassing last year’s fund which totaled $79,946.75, the third highest total ever.

Let us remind you what Empty Stocking does. It provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way.

Funds raised so far is enough to serve 1,416 children in need throughout Robeson County.

Donations can be made at The Robesonian office located at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Autumn Jacobs at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online at lumberriveruw.org/esfrobco.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations if that request is made.

Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total………………….………..$65,479.88

114. Brigitte and Richard Pait……………..$200

115. Sylvia Richardson………………………..$200

(In loving memory of David Richardson, MD, sorely missed and endlessly loved)

116. Anonymous………………………………..$1,000

117. Anthony and Sarah Felder……………$200

118. Thurmond and Mary Roberts…………$100

(In memory of our son Corey)

119. Anonymous………………………………..$2,000

120. Berry Barfield………………………………$30

121. Homer Hunt………………………………….$40

122. Carey and Joanna Read…………………..$250

(In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Finley Read)

123. Anonymous…………………………………….$50

124. Anonymous…………………………………….$500

(In memory of family members we have lost)

125. Juda Hardin Walters……………………….$100

(In memory of Robeson County teacher assistants and in honor of teacher assistants of Robeson County and retirees. You are the best!!)

126. Kenneth and Karen Taylor………………$100

(In memory of Nellie Taylor)

From the team at Southern Heating and Air Conditioning……..$500

127. Audrey Smith………………………………………$50

128. Yvonne Locklear………………………………….$25

(In memory of Henry Woods and Eva Gladys Woods)

Morning Star Ministries…………………………………. $500

Chanell and Jack Mayes……………………………………$250

(In memory of Jessie Carter and Gene Mayes)

Robeson Pediatrics……………………………………… $2,500

New total……………………………..………$74,074.99