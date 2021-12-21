Robeson Community College’s BLET program gifted with donations

Staff report
Rudy T. Locklear, Robeson Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program director, left, stands recently with items donated to the program by Ethan Hardison, of Money Quick Pawn & Guns.

LUMBERTON – The Basic Law Enforcement program at Robeson Community College received an array of donations recently from Money Quick Pawn & Guns.

The donated items, valued at $2,000, included a reactive steel combat course target, 100 sets of firing range ear and eye protection and 1,000 firing range targets.

The donation was accepted this past Friday by Rudy T. Locklear, director of the BLET and criminal justice programs at RCC.

“Thank you for allowing us to provide these items in support of the program,” said Ethan Hardison, of Money Quick Pawn & Guns. “We feel strongly about providing the best equipment possible to cadets to aid in their training. We feel confident these items will increase the capabilities of your students.”

The donated items will be used during training exercises and labs, which provide real life scenarios for students enrolled in the BLET program.