MAXTON — The town manager here announced Tuesday that she has received the 30-day notice of resignation from the town’s chief of police.

The announcement was made after Chief Na’Shayla Nelson delivered her final monthly report to the Board of Commissioners during their regular business meeting.

“It’s kind of hard for us…but I understand she has to do what’s best for her,” said Town Manager Angela Pitchford.

Mayor Paul Davis said Nelson’s departure is a “mighty sad event.”

“I think Chief Nelson has done a great job,” Davis said.

The department has “much approved” since she joined, Davis added.

Nelson was recruited to lead the department March 19, 2020 after former police chief John Ruppe resigned on Jan. 15, 2021. She brought 13 years of law enforcement experience to the role, having served six years in community policing and investigations at the Hopewell Police Department in Hopewell, Virginia; and as an operations lieutenant at the Petersburg Bureau of Police, in Petersburg, Virginia.

“It’s been a great experience,” Nelson said. “Maxton is a good place to work.”

The department is starting to “turn the corner” from the struggles it had in the past, Nelson said.

“They’re state credited. Technologically, they’re sound. I think they have a good foundation,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s last day will be Jan. 14.

Also Tuesday, commissioners Victor Womack and Virgil Hutchinson were administered the oath of office to continue serving on the board. Both incumbents retained their seats following the Nov. 2 election edging out challenger Emmett Morton, the town’s former mayor.

Following the swearing in, Hutchinson was nominated and unanimously approved to serve as mayor pro tem.

In business matters, the commissioners approved an amendment to the E-911 Interlocal Agreement with Robeson County Emergency Services adding language that mandates county law enforcement provide dispatch services during a schedule to be agreed upon.

In other business, the commissioner discussed changes and approved questions to be included in a Comprehensive Plan Survey. The survey will play in an integral role in the Lumber River Council of Governments developing a Comprehensive Plan for the town, which must be complete by June.

Also Tuesday, Commissioners approved quotes totaling $6,725 from Hunt’s Production Welding to repair bathrooms and roof paneling at the Learning Academy building on Hooper Street. The 2021-22 fiscal budget was also amended to reflect the purchase.

Davis appointed Joe Clark to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. He will take the place of Womack, whose term ends on Dec. 31.

