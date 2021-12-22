Pembroke Police Department honors officer

PEMBROKE — The police department here recognized an officer recently for obtaining his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.
Sgt. Craig Locklear was honored Tuesday by the Pembroke Police Department. Locklear earned his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The certificate is the highest achievable award presented to North Carolina officers.
“It was an honor to present Sgt. Craig Locklear with his certificate of accomplishment and recognize him for his hard work and dedication, it not only betters himself but the Pembroke Police Department as a whole. Congratulations to Sgt. Craig Locklear and thank you for your continued service,” said interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt in a statement.
The award consists of three different categories including years of service, college education and law enforcement training.
Sgt. Locklear has been in law enforcement since December 2010, according to Hunt.
The purpose of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate Program is explained on the North Carolina Department of Justice website.
“In order to recognize the level of competence of law enforcement officers serving governmental agencies within the state, to foster interest in college education and professional law enforcement training programs, and to attract highly qualified people into a law enforcement career, the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission established the Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate Program,” according to the NCDOJ website.
“Under this program dedicated officers may receive statewide and nationwide recognition for education, professional training, and on-the-job experience,” the website reads in part.