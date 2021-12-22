Lumbee Tribe members wish Godwin well

Outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, right, looks on as Lumbee Tribe Housing Director Bradley Locklear presents him with gifts during a farewell event held Wednesday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. Outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, right, speaks to staff members during a farewell event held Wednesday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. A crowd of Lumbee Tribe staff members gathered Wednesday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center to wish outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well. Related Articles

MAXTON — Several people wished outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well during a farewell event held this week at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all tribal offices closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday for staff members to wish Godwin well and share words of gratitude before the event opened to members of the public at 4 p.m. Godwin is closing the chapter of his second consecutive term as chairman, meaning he was not eligible to seek re-election. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.

Multiple staff members presented Godwin with various gifts ranging from an honor song performed by Warpaint to items with symbolic meaning such as a hawk feather. But, more than that, they shared how Godwin’s leadership has left an impact on their lives and the lives of members of the Lumbee Tribe.

“I just want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve our people,” said Matt Roller, assistant legal and compliance officer.

Roller said Godwin has helped him grow “as an employee, as a man, as a Lumbee.”

“I can’t thank you enough for all that you have taught me. You know, I’ve only been here a year now, but in that short year you have taught me so much and helped me grow so much and helped me develop into a better man and a better leader,” Roller said.

Lumbee Tribe Housing Director Bradley Locklear presented Godwin with gifts including a handmade pine bowl with sage, a prayer bundle, fishing lures, corn seeds and a painted gourd to represent what makes a strong, Lumbee man. Several of the items were contributed by employees.

“To me, the preamble to our constitution is so strong and the piece that stands out is ‘preserving for all time the way of life for the Lumbee people’ and I had to put that on there because I think that’s what you represent so well and I appreciate it,” Locklear said as he presented the hand-painted gourd.

Corbin Eddings, Lumbee Tribal Council vice chairman, also shared glowing words for Godwin.

“I’ve got the most confidence in the world that — that great things are gonna happen over the next few years with our tribal government because of a lot of the work that you’ve laid the foundation for,” Eddings said. “And I appreciate you.”

“Chairman, I know you’re not done. We appreciate it and we look forward to continuing to work with you, sir,” Eddings added.

Godwin told The Robesonian he felt “very humbled” by the words of staff members and the event.

Following the short ceremony with staff, members from the public and staff greeted Godwin with words like “thank you,” and “God bless you.”

“Today, they have showed me what was in their hearts and I am just overwhelmed by it,” he said of staff members.

“I’m grateful that I had this opportunity in life to serve not just Lumbee people, but we have helped everybody,” Godwin said.

Godwin said through hurricane relief efforts and service to the community through COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, members of the tribe have touched the lives of many people.

Godwin will focus on his family and his company Two Hawk during his next chapter of life after six years of service as the Lumbee Tribe’s chairman.

He also said that no more committees or testimonies are to be given on behalf of obtaining federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. All the Senate must do its “attach it to a bill,” he said.

Earlier this month, Godwin took Chairman-elect John Lowery to Washington, D.C. to introduce him to legislators and other key players in pushing the Lumbee Recognition Act forward.

The outgoing chairman said he “looks forward to the passage of it” in 2022.

