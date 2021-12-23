Empty Stocking Fund serves more than 1,000

Staff report
<p>Caitlin Oliver, left, recently presented $2,500 to Adrian Lowery for the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of Oliver’s Oil Company/Sun-Do Kwik Shops.</p>

LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund raised more than $70,000 to provide Christmas gifts to needy children in Robeson County this year.

The Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way.

The Fund was established in the late 1970s as a way to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised more than $1 million, enough to help more than 30,000 children.

The money raised this year is enough to serve more than 1,000 children in need throughout Robeson County. Last year’s Empty Stocking Fund served 1,181 children.

The Robesonian will publish at a later date a complete list of donors as a way to thank all who contributed to the Empty Stocking Fund.

For now, The Robesonian staff would like to extend our deepest gratitude to each person who donated to the Fund. Because of your generosity and giving heart, hundreds of needy children will have presents under the Christmas tree this year.

The Empty Stocking Fund could not reach as many children in the county without the help of donors and our partners. Again, we extend our deepest gratitude to you all for your efforts and contributions.

As you and your family celebrate the holidays, we wish you happiness, good health and the experience of joy, which comes from giving during the Christmas season.