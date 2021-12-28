Kindra Locklear v. LTEB hearing set to resume Wednesday

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

PEMBROKE —The Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will resume the hearing for a petition filed by Kindra Locklear against the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board, Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The hearing will be available for viewing by the public via livestream at the Lumbee Tribe’s website and YouTube channel.

Proceedings for Kindra Locklear v. Lumbee Tribe Elections Board commenced on Dec. 9, during which Locklear expressed various concerns with the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe Election.

Some of the concerns mentioned in the petition were inconsistencies with district maps presented to tribal members and absentee ballots, as well as Lumbee members being turned away at poling sites despite registering to vote.

“We’re not doing our due diligence to ensure that out membership knows what district they’re in or where they should be able to vote,” Locklear said.

Only two justices make up the Supreme Court panel that will decide on the matter — Justice Mary Beth Locklear and Justice Landon Everette Moore — after Justice Mark Brooks chose to recuse himself from the case during the Dec. 9 hearing due to a possible conflict of interest.

“I perceive that I potentially have a conflict in this matter and its not one that is of sinister concern but it is one that is — given the delicate nature of this court and given the scrutiny that’s been placed on this court most recently — that it’s probably best that I as chief justice of the court would recuse myself in this matter,” Brooks said.

The tribe’s Supreme Court is required to have five members, three lay people and two law school graduates, a fact that was noted by Crystal Graham, the attorney representing the Election Board’s interest.

Graham told the court that they would be setting precedence moving forward by hearing arguments and making decisions without an attorney on the panel. Moore and Locklear are both lay members. Justice Joshua Malcolm no longer serves on the court.

“Our concern is not for this case,” Graham said. “There is no reason for us as the Board of Elections to believe that these two justices could not be fare, reasonable and unbiased. That’s not what were saying. But, because it is a new issue that will carry weight forward, it should be considered.”

“I don’t know that in any matter in this court that it would ever be anticipated that no attorney would be sitting on a court rendering decision … It would give me great concern to come before this court without an attorney on the court with any matter,” Graham continued.

Moore agreed with Graham’s comments but continued proceedings.

“It’s completely understandable,” he said. “We did take an oath to abide by the Constitution Ordinance. It’s true we’re xxx people and so any testimony, any arguments you make today need to be very very detailed and needs to be very very clear.”

