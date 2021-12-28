County residents can take trees to collection sites, landfill

LUMBERTON — City residents can leave Christmas trees by the curb for city workers to collect for disposal, according to Lumberton’s Public Works Director.

City workers will pickup “natural trees only, free of lights, [and] decorations,” said Rob Armstrong in a Tuesday statement.

Trees will be picked up at no additional cost to residents who are part of the curbside pickup program. Trees can be placed curbside with regular debris and they will be picked up along each neighborhood’s regular route and taken to the Robeson County Landfill.

Christmas tree pickup does not apply to commercial businesses and apartment complexes, Armstrong previously told The Robesonian.

Robeson County Solid Waste Collection Sites will accept trees from county residents through Jan. 14, according to Kristina Locklear-Cummings, assistant director of Robeson County Solid Waste. After that, trees will be accepted only at the landfill located at 246 Landfill Road near St. Pauls.

Exclusions include commercial or industrial businesses. Trees must not contain decorations upon disposal.

Hours of operation for collection sites are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Collection sites are closed on Sundays.

The landfill will close at 3 p.m. and collection sites at 6 p.m. on Friday. The landfill will be closed on Saturday, and collection sites will close at 4:30 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Day. The landfill and collection sites will be closed Sunday and resume normal operating hours on Monday.

For more information, call Robeson County Solid Waste at 910-865-3348.