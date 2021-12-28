Councilman gives back

December 28, 2021 gpsAdmin3 News 0

Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey, left, gives out items to a resident Dec. 22 during a distribution event that served more than 200 city residents in need, who were vetted through an application process beforehand. The event included the distribution of items like houseware items, toys, groceries, hot food and more to needy families and multiple families affected by house fires. The event was the result of a partnership with Councilman John Cantey, Lori Epps Washington, City Councilman Chris Howard and other Lumberton City Council members.