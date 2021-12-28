Resolution Run event set for Jan. 1

Fitness-minded people from all over Robeson County gear up for the annual Resolution Run in 2016. The group, led by Maria Parker, left, made their way through a five-mile loop from the downtown plaza in Lumberton to Luther Britt park and back. The 2022 Resolution Run will take place on Jan. 1.

Carol Sykes, of Lumberton, sets off toward Luther Britt Park during the Robeson Road Runners’ Resolution Run in 2016. Sykes tracked the journey on her FitBit. The Resolution Run will take place again on Jan. 1.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents can engage in a healthy start to the new year by participating in the Robeson Road Runners’ 2022 Resolution Run on Jan. 1.

Participants can engage in the 10 a.m. event at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza. The event allows participants to walk, jog or run a 5-kilometer course or a 1-mile course used for the Rumba on the Lumber’s 5K event. The route begins on Chestnut Street by the Carolina Civic Center, goes up the street, over to Riverside Drive, through Tanglewood and back down Elm Street to the finish line at Fourth and Elm streets.

The Lumberton Police Department will provide safety support for the event by escorting participants, according to Owen Thomas, president of Robeson Road Runners. Thomas told The Robesonian he is grateful for the department’s support.

About 25 people braved the rain and cold weather on Jan. 1 to participate at the start of this year.

“It’s a good way to start your year off with a healthy start,” Thomas said. “It’s always well attended.”

Physical activity such as walking has positive effects on brain health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Benefits include improved thinking or cognition for children 6 to 13 years of age and reduced short-term feelings of anxiety for adults. Regular physical activity can help keep your thinking, learning, and judgment skills sharp as you age. It can also reduce your risk of depression and anxiety and help you sleep better,” according to the CDC.

However, regular physical activity can help with managing weight and lowering risks of heart disease and other health conditions, according to the CDC.

“All adults should set a long-term goal to accumulate at least 30 minutes or more of moderate-intensity physical activity on most, and preferably all, days of the week. This regimen can be adapted to other forms of physical activity, but walking is particularly attractive because of its safety and accessibility,” according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Thomas said the Resolution Run event is “a perfect fit” for people who “want to starts things off right with a fresh outlook and new commitment to your resolutions.”

“We invite everyone to join this free community event,” Thomas said.

For more information about the event, contact Thomas at 919-889-2514. To learn more about the benefits of physical activity, visit www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at jhorne@www.robesonian.com.