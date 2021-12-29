NCDOT Aviation Division continues to be a leader in aerospace

LUMBERTON — A red-tailed hawk soared above the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club Wednesday as Lumbee Tribe members ceremoniously celebrated the addition of a full-court gymnasium to the facility.

That is a great sign, said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. when spotting the bird just before the blessing of the 7,300-square-foot structure to the rear of the club began.

“The red-tailed hawk comes to give us good messages and good medicine but he’s sent by god and when that happens something good is going to happen,” Godwin said. “You can always count on it. I’ve seen it time and time again. This is sacred land today.”

Ground broke on the gymnasium in 2020 and construction was completed in November, all during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal at the beginning of construction was to have the facility complete the summer of 2021 but the tribe was not immune to supply and demand challenges faced throughout the country, according to Bradley Locklear, Housing director for the Lumbee Tribe of N.C.

“There was product delays and establishing a protocol to keep people workers here safe … then there was a labor shortage which is typical in the industry but with us, we were managing the project,” Locklear said.

Adding the gym to Four Winds has been a project more than three years in the making.

“We see this as a blessing for not only the Saddletree community for all Lumbee Land what can be done when you put your mind to in bad times,” Godwin said. “Being able to get this done inside of COVID times has been incredible.”

The initial plan was to have a half-court gymnasium attached to the club. That plan turned out to be “costly,” so the tribe went into a redesign phase to see how to stay within the budget, Locklear said. During the redesign phase, it was decided that the cheaper route would be to build a free-standing, full-court gymnasium behind Four Winds and make the Lumbee Tribe the primary contractor, ultimately keeping services in-house.

“COVID kind of restricted us in one fashion but we saw an opportunity to build ourselves and we came up with a greater product,” Locklear said.

In addition to the full basketball court, the gymnasium is equipped with restrooms as well as office and storage space. The total cost of project came at about $800,000.

“We’re pleased without how it turned out,” Locklear said.

“Watching our tribal community grow for the better is the best,” said Dewey McNeill, the represented of tribal District 9, where the club is located.

Since he joined the Tribal Council he “worried” administration for weeks wanted to know “when there will be some ground moving in Saddletree.”

“I’m excited for the Saddletree community and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us,” he said.

Access is one of the many highlights of the new gym, said Judy Douglas, a resident of the Saddletree Community. The gym, located at 1073 Rennert Road in Lumberton, is within walking distance from the home of her grandchildren, which eliminates the stress of travelling to the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club location.

“It’s an asset to our family,” Douglas said.

Four Winds is the fourth of the seven Tribal-owned Boys and Girls Clubs to include a gym. The addition will allow the club to increase its 50-member capacity allowing for many children that are waitlisted to join.

“This is the fastest growing Boys and Girls Club that we have and with this additional space that we have now, the kids here will get what all children deserve, a place where they can go to have healthy activity where they can run and play and engage in all the programs that the Boys and Girls Club have to offer,” Maynor said.

A safe space for disadvantaged youth is the ultimate goal for the tribal leadership, said Tangelina Jarry, assistant manager of Youth Services for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The goal is to eventual have gyms at all facilities.

“All of our facilities are important to better our youth as they try to reach there goals as far as being productive,” Jarry said.

Each of the tribe’s Boys and Girls Clubs are working on a virtual bases. Reopening the facilities will be one of the matters discussed once the incoming tribal chairman is sworn in and reviews COVID-19 safety protocols, Maynor said.