NCDOT Aviation Division continues to be a leader in aerospace

December 29, 2021

New video highlights accomplishments of the unit for 2021

Staff report

RALEIGH – Hosting over 72 public airports that have a tremendous impact on the state’s economy, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Aviation unit is making significant strides into the future for the aerospace industry.

This year’s notable achievements include being honored with the 2020 and 2021 President’s awards and becoming the first state to operate a drone beyond visual line of sight.

See the end of year video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FfXcHxYxKc.