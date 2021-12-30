3 governing boards meet next week

December 30, 2021 gpsAdmin3 News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards will meet next week.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in Town Hall. Residents can attend the meeting or watch a live broadcast of the meeting on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

Public comments should be sent to Town Clerk Barbara McColl at [email protected] A name and address must accompany all comments. Public comments will be accepted no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Board of Commissioners will discuss the topic of trash pickup during the meeting.

For more information about the meeting, contact the Town Clerk Barbara McColl at 910-843-5849.

Also on Tuesday, the Pembroke Town Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road.

For more information, call Town Hall at 910-521-9758.

The Lumberton City Council will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page.

For more information, call City Hall at 910-671-3800.