3 governing boards meet next week

ROBESON COUNTY

Kellie Blue, Robeson County manager

Blue said that she learned more efficient ways in 2021 to carry out county government business in a COVID-19 climate when people couldn’t always meet face to face. She also said she took a look at services provided by the county and ways to improve them.

She said she hopes to enhance customer service in county departments by improving ways to take payments in the new year.

Blue said she also hopes to see the Public Schools of Robeson County’s plan to build a Career and Technology Center move forward in 2022. The county and Robeson Community College plan to collaborate with PSRC to help make the project a reality, she said.

LUMBERTON

Wayne Horne, Lumberton city manager

The City of Lumberton’s accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022 go hand in hand, as Horne stated the city’s goals are continued progress on several ongoing projects underway in the city.

This includes the construction of a floodgate under Interstate 95 and the Tanglewood Drainage Project, both of which will help mitigate flooding in potential future natural disasters, and to continue development of the I-74/I-95 Industrial Park.

The city’s broader goal continues to be long-term recovery efforts after hurricanes Matthew and Florence. In addition to the floodgate and Tanglewood projects, this includes affordable housing programs in the city, and a redevelopment plan for South and West Lumberton is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

“(Housing is) a priority set by Council,” Horne said. “Those are the kind of ongoing projects that we’re continuing with, and we hope to restore all these neighborhoods back to their state before the hurricanes.”

Those efforts have been aided by some “unexpected” funds received by the city in 2021 — $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in the state budget.

“I think that infusion of additional resources is going to be very beneficial to the city to help us move forward with these projects,” Horne said.

Other projects planned in 2022 include the N.C. Department of Transportation’s widening of Interstate 95, expansion at the Lumberton Civic Center and the establishment of a memorial park, Horne said.

ST. PAULS

Debra McNeill, St. Pauls clerk and interim town administrator

McNeill thanked town employees and commissioners for their help in town operations during COVID-19. The interim town administrator said fortunately the town did not have to shut down operations because of COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021.

The town has several improvement projects underway and will focus on the project to relocate and construct a new wastewater treatment plant in the new year.

“We just hope they keep moving forward,” she said of the projects.

McNeill also said the town will continue its search for a grant administrator in 2022. The grant administrator’s duties will center on securing grants for infrastructure and revitalization, among other projects.

RED SPRINGS

David Ashburn, Red Springs town manager

The town has worked in 2021 to improve economics, streets and its water and sewer systems. The new water treatment plant is in operation and is providing even cleaner water than before, he said.

The town also has mapped out its sewer system and is working on a project to map out its water system. Funding has been allocated to the town that will allow it to upgrade its water and sewer systems even more and to improve drainage in the town and Little Raft Swamp, he said.

The town has learned the value of grants through several projects and will continue to pursue more funding.

“It helps reduce our cost and improve the quality of life,” Ashburn said of grant funding.

The town has requested $30 million in federal funding to improve streetscaping downtown and to upgrade the town’s electrical system, but funding has not been awarded, Ashburn said.

The town will continue to work to upgrade its systems and search for funding to do so in the new year, he said.

PEMBROKE

Greg Cummings, mayor of Pembroke

This town saw a historic amount of private investment into the community through development including a new Hunter’s Run Apartment Complex; 698 Prospect Road Apartment Development; A.S. Thomas Center Mixed Use Development/Lofts; Scotland Healthcare New Office Building; and the addition of a Cook Out restaurant.

An official said the town has been awarded more than $21 million in grants which will enable historic public investment into much-needed capital infrastructure like wastewater treatment, roads, transportation improvements and parks.

The accomplishments from the town comes from thanks to the hard work of the council, staff and residents of Pembroke, Mayor Greg Cummings said.

“I’m very proud of the council. They’ve worked closely together with all these major projects and I just thank ‘em,” Cummings said. “These projects can’t take place themselves. You have to have a good working staff so our staff along with the council have done a terrific job this year.”

Cummings looks forward to seeing the growth and development of the downtown Pembroke in 2022.

“I think there’s going to be a big difference down there,” Cummings said.

ROWLAND

David Townsend, Rowland town clerk

Funding for some needed projects throughout town was made available during the year 2021, said Townsend. Multiple grants were awarded to the Town of Rowland including a $2 million Community Development Block grant to better the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.

Townsend said the town has been notified that they were in the running for a $200,000 drainage grant as well.

“We’ll hear about that the first of the year,” Townsend said.

The Rowland Train Depot may also see some renovations next year with $300,000 earmarked in the state budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in November.

The town also saw one of the first beatifications projects come into fruition with the installation of artworks at Town Hall by three local artists, Townsend said.

The clerk also looks forward to working with the town’s new mayor and commissioner, Robert McDougald and Jackie Davis.

“We’re getting a little exciting buzz about future things going on in the Town of Rowland so we’re pretty positive around here,” Townsend said.

MAXTON

Angela Pitchford, Maxton town manager

The Maxton Police Department saw a turnaround for the better in 2021 thanks to the efforts of Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson, said Pitchford. The department is now state accredited and up-to-date as far as equipment.

“She saved the town a lot of money,” Pitchford said. “She’s gone above and beyond.”

Nelson submitted her letter of resignation in December and the town will began the search for new leadership for the department in 2022.

Her work as well as the work of other department heads in Maxton is the reason for the town’s successes this year.

“All my department heads have done absolutely awesome work,” Pitchford said. “They’ve been great in moving the town forward.”

Residents who volunteered their time and the commissioners and mayor where among those who contributed to 2021’s high points this year as well, Pitchford said.

The town manager said she hopes to see more businesses, grants and infrastructure improvements throughout Maxton in 2022.

“We look forward to more growth … and we can use some more unity,” Pitchford said.

FAIRMONT

Charles Kemp, mayor of Fairmont

“I learned [in 2021] that our community is in need of a new vision,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he has several goals for the coming year.

The mayor said he is working to “provide jobs to the citizens who want them.”

There will be job fairs held in Fairmont each Wednesday in January, he said. All of them will be virtual except the job fair held on Jan. 19.

Another goal is to renew and revitalize downtown. Kemp also plans to beautify and clean up the community.

Fairmont residents on the mayor’s email list also can expect to be more informed in the new year, as he sends out weekly emails about the latest town happenings. He also plans to use Facebook, meetings and personal contact to inform residents.

The mayor also plans to “unify Fairmont” and “bring all of the citizens of Fairmont together” through events in the coming year.