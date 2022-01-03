Unemployment rate shows continued improvement in Robeson County

David Kennard
Data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Friday shows continued improvement in the unemployment rate in Robeson County, as well as the state and nation.

Robeson County’s unemployment dropped again in November, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, continuing a trend of improvement in the local business community.

The county reported a 5.6% unemployment rate, down from 6% in October. December’s jobless rate is expected to be released on Jan. 21.

While the county’s unemployment rate remained slightly higher than both the state (3.9%) and the nation (4.2%), it followed the same downward trajectory as both as the locally economy continued its correction from a high of 13.2% in May 2020 when local employers were set reeling from the pandemic situation.

“Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 97 of North Carolina’s counties in November and increased in three,” according to a statement obtained Friday by The Robesonian from of the Department of Commerce. “Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.0 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 2.4 percent.”

Friday’s statement reported that all 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases.

“Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.7 percent. The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in November by 12,364 to 4,896,622, while those unemployed decreased by 15,601 to 170,606. Since November 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 173,360, while those unemployed decreased 144,592.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 when the state unemployment rate for December 2021 will be released.

Reach David Kennard at 910-416-5847 or [email protected]