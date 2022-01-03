Pembroke Council eases development requirements

Related Articles
PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council took action Monday that will ease obstacles for future commercial developments.
The first came through an amendment to Article 11 of the of the Unified Development Ordinance, Table of Area, Yard Height and Lot Coverage Requirements, that got unanimous support from the town council. Councilmember Theresa Locklear was not present Monday. The matter was a town-initiated amendment deleting the requirement of 20-foot side yard for any lot that borders a residentially zoned lot.
According to the town’s Planning Department staff, there is a decreasing number of residentially zoned lots fronting Third Street and most of the zoning changes have primarily been to C-3 Commercial Districts. Planning staff noted that the side yard requirement will “continue to present an obstacle to development” within the town.
What the amendment does is reduce the side yard buffer of a commercial development that abuts a residential lot down to five feet, Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.
“This a is proposed amendment to develop an ordinance really to accommodate and attract further development and make development easier and this specifically applies in a C-3 zoning district,” Thomas said.
Another action taken by council members was amending the Minimum Parking Requirements section of Article 17 of the UDO adding language that eases parking requirements for businesses.
Restaurant are required a certain number of parking space per square footage of the business.
Language added allows up to 50% of the designated queuing spaces be included in determining compliance with the parking requirement when queuing lanes are provided for drive through service.
According to the town’s Planning Department staff, the amendment “has town-wide impact on all future Eating and Drinking Facilities, Fast Food. Current market conditions demonstrate that fast food facilities increasingly rely on ‘drive through’ service. Queuing space is recognized by multiple local governments as legitimate off-street parking. In addition, this amendment should allow for a reduction in impervious surfaces which will serve to reduce stormwater runoff.”
In other business, the Commissioners approved a consent agenda scheduling public hearings to consider amendments to several items in the Article 10, Table of Permitted Uses in the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance.
During the Feb. 7 meeting, the council is expected to do the following:
- Consider amending the Unified Development Ordinance to add “Commercial Amusement Use” as a permitted use in a C-3, Commercial District. The amendment was prompted by Ryan Locklear who previously sought a rezoning of 518 Union Chapel Road to operate a classic gaming arcade. The request was denied by the council.
- Consider amending the UDO to add basic definitions of “Brewpub” and allow the business as a special permitted use in O&I, Office Institutional Districts and C-1, Commercial Districts.
- Consider extending the special permitted uses for dwelling, multi-family and town houses to include C-1 Districts. Notes for the requirements to obtain the special permit will also be reviewed for denial or approval.
- Consider amending the UDO to add basic definitions of “Government Offices and Buildings” and allow the item to be a permitted use in O&I, C-1, C-2, C-3 and I districts.
- Consider a request for a special use permit to operate a smoke shop at 963 Prospect Road. Ghaith Mashrah is the applicant seeking the permit to change the space which was once a Subway into a tobacco store. The area is zoned a C-3 Commercial District, which is consistent with the permitted uses.
