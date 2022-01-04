RCC offering vaccines, boosters and lunch

Staff report
The first 40 people to be vaccinated, or who receive the booster shot, at Robeson Community College on Jan. 5 will also receive a free boxed-lunch and drink from Firehouse Subs.

The COVID-19 clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BB&T room, in Building 18, in partnership with CORE. No appointments are necessary.

The vaccination clinic is open to the public. Anyone that is 5 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

CORE will have first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available, first shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as well as booster shots for all three vaccine manufacturers.

The CDC recommends anyone 18 or older to get a booster shot.

Pfizer Booster – eligible to receive six months after your second shot.

Moderna Booster – eligible to receive six months after your second shot

J&J Booster – eligible to receive two months after your first shot.

Robeson Community College is designated as a COVID Champion College by the White House and the United States Department of Education, according to information provided by the college. To date, RCC has assisted in getting more than 250 shots of the COVID vaccine in the arms of students, faculty, staff and community members.