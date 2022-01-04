Wright recipient of Simmons-Longest Grant

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned that curbside pickup will become a reality in the near future.

Town Manager David Ashburn said the changes in trash pickup will be sent out in robocalls, newspaper ads, and in newsletters sent with utility bills.

The new changes will go into effect on March 1.

“We will pickup [trash] in the backyard until that time,” he said.

The town has purchased new trash cans with wheels for a cost of about $100,000, Ashburn told The Robesonian. Workers will spend the next month and a half distributing the cans to homes.

In addition, town residences have been divided into two sectors, the A Sector and B Sector, he said. Residences on Main Street and west of Main Street toward Maxton will be within the A Sector; homes east of Main Street will fall within B Sector.

Trash will be picked up on Tuesdays for A Sector and Wednesdays for B Sector. Brush debris and white goods will be picked up on the first and third week for the A Sector and second and fourth for the B Sector.

Stickers designating sectors will be placed on each trashcan, he said.

The new trash pickup schedule will help free up time for staff members to work in other areas, Ashburn said.

Changes will also be “efficient, effective and cost-effective for the town,” he added.

Mayor Ed Henderson asked Ashburn to put information on the town’s website, which Ashburn agreed to do.

“All right, well, stay in touch with the public, Mr. Ashburn,” Henderson said.

“Let’s try to keep everybody up to speed as we move towards this curbside pickup,” the mayor added.

Litter

The mayor also said that litter continues to be a problem in town.

“People largely responsible for this don’t attend our meetings. It’s like we’re preaching to the choir,” Henderson said.

“The solution hasn’t changed and the problem hasn’t either,” he added.

New businesses

In other business, the mayor spoke of growth in the town.

He spoke of the cleaning out of the building located between Third and Fourth Avenue near the community center, the former Food Lion building on N.C. 211 behind Hardees and the former Goody’s store on N.C. 211.

Ashburn told The Robesonian after the meeting that those buildings have been purchased and that the former Goody’s store will be remodeled into an art gallery.

“That’s growth and we hope for continued growth in our town,” the mayor said.

2022 projects

The town has grants approved including $3.1 million for water and sewer improvements and $3 million for stormwater management related to Little Raft Swamp, as part of the state budget.

Ashburn told commissioners that a request for federal funding in the amount of $30 million has been made. If approved, the funding would help the town upgrade its electrical system, water and sewer systems and downtown streetscape.

Other matters

In other matters, Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Patterson told Ashburn that the power went out at his home yesterday for about 45 minutes, but he did not receive a CodeRED notification.

Ashburn said he was unaware of the outage.

“We did get some calls,” said Finance Director Sharon McFarland.

Outages were reported on Fourth Avenue, she said.

“We called the Electric crew and they went right over there,” she said.

Commissioner Duron Burney asked for prayers for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday. The commissioner, who works as a detective at the Sheriff’s Office, also asked for prayers for the deputy’s family.

Commissioner Chris Edmonds wished everyone a prosperous new year.

He also said he looks “forward to the great things we will do in the town this year.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the manager, the mayor and the community and also the workers in trying to make Red Springs a little better than it had been,” Patterson said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day event has been canceled. However, the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic will take place Jan. 15 in the Red Springs High School Gym.