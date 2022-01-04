Wright recipient of Simmons-Longest Grant

Pamela Teel Wright, a former school counselor for the Public Schools of Robeson County, is the first recipient of the Simmons-Longest Endowment Grant.

The grant is provided by the North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society Educational Foundation, an organization of women educators.

The professional growth award was provided to assist with the cost of attending Facilitating Career Development sponsored by N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 120-hour course focused on the skills and knowledge necessary to help others plan careers and obtain meaningful work.

The course uses the National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) curriculum, which is based on 12 “essential competencies designed to standardize the knowledge and experience of individuals working in career development,” according to the foundation.

Wright recently had the opportunity to volunteer and share with students’ information she learned in course.