Local officer remembered for kindness

Staff report
    LUMBERTON — A local sheriff’s deputy is being remembered for his kindness after his passing on Tuesday.

    Welton Locklear, a 63-year-old Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

    “It is with great sadness that I report the unexpected loss of one of Robeson County’s finest. We are asking for prayers for the family, friends, and his law enforcement family as this is a difficult time for us all,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins released in a statement Tuesday.

    “Deputy Locklear was on duty and was assisting with a funeral escort and suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church. CPR was provided immediately by church members, some of which were first responders and a nurse,” the sheriff said.

    The deputy later passed away at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center.

    Locklear joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 as a detention officer and has since served in several capacities. Most recently, Locklear served as Deputy III in the Civil Division.

    “He was a very special person and he was a true professional law enforcement officer, public servant and more importantly, a man of God,” Wilkins said.

    “He was active in his community and was well respected and will be truly missed by all. He lived his life to the fullest and has touched many people. This is a deep loss for many of us at the Sheriff’s Office as he was a mentor to many of the new deputies and great friends of many others,” the sheriff added.

    “He will definitely be missed,” said Eric Chavis, a sheriff’s deputy and a member of Lumberton City Council. “He was one of a kind.”

    Chavis knew Locklear for about 15 years and described him as a “down to earth, lovable, old soul” who never met a stranger.

    “Welton was always one that would go out of his way to help you,” said Edward Locklear, former Pembroke police chief.

    He told The Robesonian that Welton always had a “pleasant and personable” demeanor in both his work and personal life.

    Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham worked with Welton during his 18 1/2 years with the Sheriff’s Office, reaching back to 1999.

    “He was just a good gentleman,” he said. “He was a man of his word.”

    Graham also described Welton as a family-oriented man of faith.

    “He liked to laugh,” Graham said. “He was a fun guy to be around.”

    “My condolences are with the family,” Chavis said.

