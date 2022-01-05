PSRC Board of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee meets Thursday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee has scheduled a special-called meeting for Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday. Members of the public can view the live broadcast of the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fndSmT3nzVU.

Among items to be discussed during the meeting are NC Check-Ins, Multi-Tiered System of Support Framework for Student Improvement, Classworks, and other curriculum and instruction materials.