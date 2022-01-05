Fairmont to host 4 job fairs this month

LUMBERTON — Robeson County received minor damages from the first storm system of the year that brought rain, snow and winds to areas across the state Sunday and Monday, according to the county’s Emergency Management director.

Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director and fire marshal, told The Robesonian Tuesday that she hadn’t received more reports of damage from the storms that included rain and high winds since Monday.

Damages, straight-line winds

The tops of two outside buildings were torn off by straight line winds on Sampson Road near Rowland, Chavis told The Robesonian on Monday.

“I haven’t received any information of damage to homes,” Chavis said Monday. “We had someone call in a possible tornado.”

However, the National Weather Service told Chavis the radar indicated straight-line winds, she said.

A wind advisory was in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for Robeson County, according to the NWS. Gusts in Lumberton reached up to 60 mph.

Robeson County also was among other counties placed under a tornado warning during the early morning hours on Monday, that warning expired with no report of tornado damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:15 a.m. Monday for Robeson County. A tornado watch was issued until 11 a.m. Monday for southeastern areas of the state, according to a NWS statement released through the CodeRED alert system.

Lumberton power outages, damages

Lumberton Public Works crew members were working Tuesday to remove trees that had fallen Monday in the Fivemile Branch area on the east side of Fayetteville Road, said Robert Armstrong, director of the city’s Public Works department.

Armstrong said the city saw downed trees on private property and power lines. A downed tree also fell on a portion of Fayetteville Road and briefly blocked traffic.

Crews were out Monday morning to remove two trees from power lines on the north side of Lumberton, which left about 1,500 customers without power, according to Greg Prevatte, deputy director of the Lumberton Electric Utilities department. The power went out about 6:45 a.m. and took about an hour and 15 minutes to restore.

There were other customers who experienced power outages because of limbs, he said Monday.

Lumberton rainfall

The Lumberton area received about 1.74 inches of rain fall Sunday and Monday, according to Steven Pfaff, Warning Coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Lumberton’s rainfall totaled 3.92 inches over the past 30 days, which is about .73 inches above normal.

Though the rainfall helped, the long-term picture remains more bleak, he said.

For example, the Lumberton area had received about 5.94 inches in the past 90 days, which is 2.37 inches below normal or 75% normal, he said.

“The rainfall prospects heading through the end of the week do not look all that favorable, or would significantly help with the long term picture (which has led us to the current drought). There may be some better chances for rain the first part of next week, but nothing will appreciably change until we get into a wetter weather pattern,” Pfaff said.

Weather system

The weather was the result of a low pressure system that formed Sunday in Georgia over the weekend and moved “north eastward” Monday across North Carolina, according to the NWS.

“A cold front extending south of the low raced across the eastern portions of the Carolinas early in the morning of January 3 bringing a line of severe thunderstorms with wind gusts measured up to 60 mph. Reports of thunderstorm wind damage were received from multiple locations from the Pee Dee region to the coast,” according to NWS.

“After the thunderstorms moved offshore, wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph continued for much of the day as colder air rushed in. This same storm system was also responsible for heavy snow across portions of the North Carolina mountains, Virginia, and Maryland where up to a foot of snow fell in spots,” according to the NWS.

Impacts across the state

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had crews salting roadways, removing snow in mountain areas and removing downed trees, according to a Monday NCDOT press release.

“As of 1 p.m., 65 secondary roads and state highways were closed due to the weather, mostly in central North Carolina and the Charlotte area. Areas in the Triad, Triangle and Salisbury area were reporting multiple downed trees blocking some roads Monday. Several secondary roads with low-lying bridges have been temporarily closed in Anson and Stanly counties,” according to the press release.

Flooding also affected travel in the northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Carteret County. Officials suspended all coastal ferry operations because of high winds.

“The state Division of Motor Vehicles reported Monday that driver license offices in Bryson City, Kernersville, Lillington, Mocksville, Mooresville, Lincolnton and the Asheville express office were closed due to the weather or power outages. Also, license plate agencies in Albemarle, Burlington and one of the Asheville offices were closed, due to the weather,” according to the NCDOT.