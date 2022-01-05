Fairmont to host 4 job fairs this month

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    FAIRMONT — Wednesday began the town’s efforts to provide residents with job opportunities with the first of four job fairs to be held this month.

    The job fairs were scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. Every job fair except Jan. 19 was to be virtual, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp. Residents could visit links provided by the town to apply for jobs at Two Hawk Employment Services, Mountaire Farms, Mega Force and Steven Charles Desserts or call NCWorks Career Center — Robeson County at 910-887-6950 for help or more information. The virtual job fairs were to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The face-to-face job fair will take place Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center located at 207 S. Main St. The following employers will be in attendance at the job fair: Two Hawk Employment Services, Staffing Alliance, Mega Force, Mountaire Farms and U.S. Army and Navy recruiters.

    Kemp told The Robesonian he sent out emails this past Sunday to 750 people who have attended any of the 37 job fairs held in the town since 2010.

    “The town of Fairmont does not have the capacity because of our size to offer jobs,” he said.

    “The only way to do that is to bring in job providers,” Kemp added. “That is why I believe we are a valuable middle man to provide jobs for people.”

    Kemp said hundreds of people have attended past job fairs.

    “So I know that there have been many people that have gotten jobs because of our assistance,” he said.

    In 2020, 49 people were either hired or presented job opportunities as a result of the four job fairs held in Fairmont, AJ Johnson, manager of NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County, told The Robesonian at that time. In addition, four veterans were referred to Veterans Guardian Consultants to enroll in disability evaluations during the events, said Johnson, who also is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel.

    In 2019, 320 people attended the in-person job fair, with more than 50 people finding jobs with the Census Bureau, Johnson told The Robesonian in 2020.

    “Jobs provide people hope. Jobs provide people dignity,” Kemp added.

    And the mayor intends for the town to offer more job fairs this year, he said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

